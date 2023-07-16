Fraserburgh assistant James Duthie: Ryan Cowie is everything you would want at your club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraserburgh assistant James Duthie: Ryan Cowie is everything you would want at your club

Assistant manager hails defender's contribution following weekend testimonial against Aberdeen.

By Paul Third
Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie enters the field ahead of his testimonial match against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Fraserburgh assistant manager James Duthie was delighted to see Ryan Cowie’s commitment to the club recognised by a capacity crowd on Saturday.

Bellslea was sold-out for the visit of Aberdeen and Duthie believes defender Cowie was deserving of a day to remember.

He said: “It was a really good day for Ryan. Like everyone has said it was totally deserved.

“First and foremost he’s a really good lad who has shown brilliant dedication to be the best he can.

“We’re lucky to have him at the Broch and he’s everything you would want at your club in terms of how he applies himself.

“To see the place packed out for him was great and he deserves every accolade coming his way.”

Broch disappointed not to score against the Dons

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris tries to find a way past Fraserburgh’s Ryan Cowie. Image: SNS

The Dons ran out 2-0 winners against the Broch with Alfie Bavidge an Ester Sokler getting the goals for Barry Robson’s side.

Duthie believes the Broch can be pleased with their efforts against Aberdeen but was disappointed not to see the team make more of the chances they created in the game.

He said: “We did okay. We caused Aberdeen some problems at times but we could have been a little bit braver at times.

“It’s easy to say that though as they press the game well and you are scared of being caught.

“We’re disappointed with the two goals we lost. For all the possession Aberdeen had the goals we lost were really poor.

“They are a really good side and to come out with a 2-0 loss isn’t something to be unhappy about.

“We should have got a goal with some of the chances we created but it was a good exercise for us in terms of preparing ourselves for July 29.

“We’ve got Maud on Wednesday then East Fife on Saturday which will be two good games for us before we play Lossiemouth on the opening day of the season.”

