Fraserburgh assistant James Duthie: Ryan Cowie is everything you would want at your club

Fraserburgh assistant manager James Duthie was delighted to see Ryan Cowie’s commitment to the club recognised by a capacity crowd on Saturday.

Bellslea was sold-out for the visit of Aberdeen and Duthie believes defender Cowie was deserving of a day to remember.

He said: “It was a really good day for Ryan. Like everyone has said it was totally deserved.

“First and foremost he’s a really good lad who has shown brilliant dedication to be the best he can.

“We’re lucky to have him at the Broch and he’s everything you would want at your club in terms of how he applies himself.

“To see the place packed out for him was great and he deserves every accolade coming his way.”

Broch disappointed not to score against the Dons

The Dons ran out 2-0 winners against the Broch with Alfie Bavidge an Ester Sokler getting the goals for Barry Robson’s side.

Duthie believes the Broch can be pleased with their efforts against Aberdeen but was disappointed not to see the team make more of the chances they created in the game.

He said: “We did okay. We caused Aberdeen some problems at times but we could have been a little bit braver at times.

“It’s easy to say that though as they press the game well and you are scared of being caught.

“We’re disappointed with the two goals we lost. For all the possession Aberdeen had the goals we lost were really poor.

“They are a really good side and to come out with a 2-0 loss isn’t something to be unhappy about.

“We should have got a goal with some of the chances we created but it was a good exercise for us in terms of preparing ourselves for July 29.

“We’ve got Maud on Wednesday then East Fife on Saturday which will be two good games for us before we play Lossiemouth on the opening day of the season.”