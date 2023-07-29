Shinty spotlight: 10 questions for Oban Camanachd’s Daniel MacCuish

Oban Camanachd half-forward Daniel MacCuish fires home answers to our 10 Shinty Spotlight questions this week.

So far this season, the 23-year-old has scored three league goals for the Premiership side, who this Saturday host champions Kingussie.

And they also have another date with Kings to look forward to, as last week they defeated Glasgow Mid Argyll 1-0 to reach the Artemis Macaulay Cup final, and will lock horns on August 19 at Oban’s Mossfield Park in a repeat of last year’s showpiece, which Kingussie won 3-2.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

It was probably going to an Oban Camanachd game with my dad when I was younger.

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

It was away to Kinlochshiel when I was 17, but I can’t remember the result.

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

Winning the Celtic Society Cup for the third time when we beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 2-0 at Yoker last month.

And the worst?

Losing 5-1 against Newtonmore in the 2019 Camanachd Cup final (in Fort William, after the first game was abandoned at 0-0).

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty?

The worst one was breaking my thumb in Macaulay Cup semi-final against Kyles Athletic in 2019. I was in a cast for four weeks and was sidelined for five.

What. A. DAY. 🔴⚫️

We could not be prouder of our boys 🖤❤️ Celtic Society & McQuisten Cup Winners 🏆 A HUGE thank you to everyone who came along to support our teams, to our sponsors TSL Contractors, to the coaches and to all of the OC community ✨✨#WeAreObanCamanachd 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/6M65blKER2 — ObanCamanachd (@ObanCamanachd) June 25, 2023

Who is the joker in your team?

There are a few contenders, but I’d have to go for Scott MacMillan.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

Probably the Dell at Kingussie, solely due to the surface.

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

Caberfeidh’s Craig Morrison, because he is so clinical in front of goal.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

The favourite goal I’ve scored is definitely the one in this year’s Glasgow Celtic Society Cup final.

Describe shinty in three words?

Fast, intense and thrilling.