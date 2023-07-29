Shinty spotlight: 10 questions for Oban Camanachd’s Daniel MacCuish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty spotlight: 10 questions for Oban Camanachd’s Daniel MacCuish

The top-flight goal-getter reveals many of his memorable moments including a favourite goal scored in a cup final.

By Paul Chalk
Oban Camanachd's Daniel MacCuish on the attack against Fort William. Image: Neil Paterson.
Oban Camanachd half-forward Daniel MacCuish fires home answers to our 10 Shinty Spotlight questions this week.

So far this season, the 23-year-old has scored three league goals for the Premiership side, who this Saturday host champions Kingussie.

And they also have another date with Kings to look forward to, as last week they defeated Glasgow Mid Argyll 1-0 to reach the Artemis Macaulay Cup final, and will lock horns on August 19 at Oban’s Mossfield Park in a repeat of last year’s showpiece, which Kingussie won 3-2.

What is your earliest shinty memory? 

It was probably going to an Oban Camanachd game with my dad when I was younger.

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

It was away to Kinlochshiel when I was 17, but I can’t remember the result.

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

Winning the Celtic Society Cup for the third time when we beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 2-0 at Yoker last month.

And the worst?

Losing 5-1 against Newtonmore in the 2019 Camanachd Cup final (in Fort William, after the first game was abandoned at 0-0).

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty?

The worst one was breaking my thumb in Macaulay Cup semi-final against Kyles Athletic in 2019.  I was in a cast for four weeks and was sidelined for five.

Who is the joker in your team?

There are a few contenders, but I’d have to go for Scott MacMillan.

What is your favourite away ground and why? 

Probably the Dell at Kingussie, solely due to the surface.

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

Caberfeidh’s Craig Morrison, because he is so clinical in front of goal.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate? 

The favourite goal I’ve scored is definitely the one in this year’s Glasgow Celtic Society Cup final.

Describe shinty in three words?

Fast, intense and thrilling.

