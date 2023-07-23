Shinty: Ben Delaney is hat-trick hero as Lochaber win Balliemore Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Ben Delaney is hat-trick hero as Lochaber win Balliemore Cup

A 5-0 win against Kilmallie gave Lochaber victory at Spean Bridge.

By Alasdair Bruce
Lochaber's Ben Delaney completes his hat-trick against Kilmallie in the Ferguson Transport Balliemore Cup final. Image: Neil Paterson.
Lochaber's Ben Delaney completes his hat-trick against Kilmallie in the Ferguson Transport Balliemore Cup final. Image: Neil Paterson.

Lochaber lifted the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup for the fourth time following their 5-0 win over Kilmallie in the final in front of a big crowd at sunny Spean Bridge.

Ben Delaney’s hat-trick took his tally to 24 goals for the season before efforts from Max Campbell and Findlay MacDonald completed the scoring.

Kilmallie were more in contention than the scoreline suggests, especially during a very competitive first half, but Lochaber pulled away during the final half-hour.

Lochaber boss Ally Ferguson said: “We are on a bit of a journey just now.

“We didn’t expect to get to the final far less win it but from Jack Dignan at the back, who was deservedly man of the match, to Ben Delaney with his three goals up front, the boys were all just fantastic.”

Captain Pat Toal added: “It’s a day we’ll all remember. There was a big turnout for the final, a lot of people from Spean Bridge, and it’s excellent to give them the trophy.”

The victorious Lochaber team. Image: Neil Paterson.

Holders Kingussie reached the Artemis Macaulay Cup final, but they had to come from behind to defeat Kinlochshiel 2-1 in their semi-final at Beauly.

Archie MacRae’s early opener was cancelled out by Kingussie’s Lee Bain on the stroke of half-time. Ruaridh Anderson got the winner on 70 minutes and James Hutchison saw a later effort come back off the crossbar.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “We had to fight for that. Thomas Borthwick called off on Saturday morning as his knee was swollen so we were five starters short but the boys that played did me proud.

“Shiel had the wind in the first half and put our defence under pressure, but they coped well. The goal on half-time was a boost and we just had to be patient after that. Ruaridh put us ahead, but we couldn’t find that third goal.”

A delighted Lochaber captain Pat Toal lifts the Balliemore Cup. Image: Neil Paterson.

Oates frustrates Oban

The Kings will now meet Oban Camanachd next month in a repeat of last year’s final.

Oban youngster Matthew Sloss scored the only goal of the game, a 30-yard rocket-shot into the top corner of the net, to see off Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Oban Camanachd boss Gareth Evans said: “It was a case of getting the job done today.

“If it wasn’t for their keeper Jonathan Oates, who was man of the match, the game would have been over in first half, but we need to sharpen up our finishing for the big games ahead.”

As soon as the tie was over, match-winner Matthew Sloss got ready to travel to Ireland with the Scotland under-17s.

The 15-year old talent is the youngest player in the squad where he’s joined by teammate Louie McFarlane.

In the only match to go ahead in the Mowi Premiership, a double from Jamie Gillies midway through the first half had Skye 2-0 ahead at Kyles Athletic.

However, Will Cowie scored against his former club followed by Roddy Macdonald’s second half brace to earn Kyles a 3-2 win.

Roddy Macdonald said: “It was a good result and takes us up the table.

“It was a sticky game, but we created the more chances, so we’re delighted to get the win after last week’s disappointment against Lovat.

“Skye are a good side though, tough opponents for any team, but hopefully we can keep moving in the right direction.”

Glenurquhart return to the top of the Mowi National Division but only on goal difference after drawing 2-2 at Inveraray. The Glen led twice through Daniel MacLean and John Barr, but Fraser Watt and Neil Campbell pegged them back on each occasion.

Hamish Harrison put Col Glen ahead against Fort William, but Calum Shepherd levelled soon after and Victor Smith’s double gave the Fort a 3-1 win.

Stork relishing Ireland trip

The Scotland under-17 squad embarks on their Ireland Tour with games against Kildare on Monday and Kilkenny on Tuesday.

Beauly’s Finlay “Stork” MacLennan captains the side and he said: “I am buzzing to captain Scotland for this year’s internationals.

“I was part of the squad last year and the experience was unforgettable, but to lead the team out this year is all the more special.”

More from Shinty

Kinlochshiel's Keith MacRae lifts the 2021 Camanachd Cup. Image: Neil G Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Kinlochshiel's Keith MacRae
Lochaber's Ben Delaney. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Derby edge as Lochaber and Kilmallie meet in Balliemore Cup final
Glengarry team captain Nick Dalgety lifts the Single Team Cup trophy. Image: Neil Paterson.
Glengarry win Single Team Cup with 3-0 win against Kilmory
Kilmallie's Lewis Birrell, left, in action against Kinlochshiel. Image Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Kilmallie forward Lewis Birrell
Lovat's Fraser Heath. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Fraser Heath's return to sport gives Lovat 'massive boost' ahead of Camanachd Cup…
Glengarry No. 18 Jack West with player boss Scott Bremner. Image: Neil Paterson
Shinty: Glengarry and Kilmory ready to go head-to-head for Single Team Cup glory
Kingussie will face tough competition as they seek to keep a grip on the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup this year.
Shinty: Camanachd Cup last-four line-up throws up cracking ties
Kinlochshiel's Mark Macdonald (centre) is closed down by Callum Maciver (left) and Euan MacCormick of Beauly. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Kinlochshiel dig deep to reach semi-final of Camanachd Cup
Oban Camanachd's Matthew Sloss challenges Kingussie's Robert Mabon. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Oban Camanachd forward Matthew Sloss
The English Shinty Association side after their Bullough Cup quarter-final win against Tayforth in London. Images: Heather Tewnion.
English shinty players (and expats) aiming to stun Kyles Athletic in historic semi-final