Shinty: Ben Delaney is hat-trick hero as Lochaber win Balliemore Cup

Lochaber lifted the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup for the fourth time following their 5-0 win over Kilmallie in the final in front of a big crowd at sunny Spean Bridge.

Ben Delaney’s hat-trick took his tally to 24 goals for the season before efforts from Max Campbell and Findlay MacDonald completed the scoring.

Kilmallie were more in contention than the scoreline suggests, especially during a very competitive first half, but Lochaber pulled away during the final half-hour.

Lochaber boss Ally Ferguson said: “We are on a bit of a journey just now.

“We didn’t expect to get to the final far less win it but from Jack Dignan at the back, who was deservedly man of the match, to Ben Delaney with his three goals up front, the boys were all just fantastic.”

Captain Pat Toal added: “It’s a day we’ll all remember. There was a big turnout for the final, a lot of people from Spean Bridge, and it’s excellent to give them the trophy.”

Holders Kingussie reached the Artemis Macaulay Cup final, but they had to come from behind to defeat Kinlochshiel 2-1 in their semi-final at Beauly.

Archie MacRae’s early opener was cancelled out by Kingussie’s Lee Bain on the stroke of half-time. Ruaridh Anderson got the winner on 70 minutes and James Hutchison saw a later effort come back off the crossbar.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “We had to fight for that. Thomas Borthwick called off on Saturday morning as his knee was swollen so we were five starters short but the boys that played did me proud.

“Shiel had the wind in the first half and put our defence under pressure, but they coped well. The goal on half-time was a boost and we just had to be patient after that. Ruaridh put us ahead, but we couldn’t find that third goal.”

Oates frustrates Oban

The Kings will now meet Oban Camanachd next month in a repeat of last year’s final.

Oban youngster Matthew Sloss scored the only goal of the game, a 30-yard rocket-shot into the top corner of the net, to see off Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Oban Camanachd boss Gareth Evans said: “It was a case of getting the job done today.

“If it wasn’t for their keeper Jonathan Oates, who was man of the match, the game would have been over in first half, but we need to sharpen up our finishing for the big games ahead.”

As soon as the tie was over, match-winner Matthew Sloss got ready to travel to Ireland with the Scotland under-17s.

The 15-year old talent is the youngest player in the squad where he’s joined by teammate Louie McFarlane.

In the only match to go ahead in the Mowi Premiership, a double from Jamie Gillies midway through the first half had Skye 2-0 ahead at Kyles Athletic.

However, Will Cowie scored against his former club followed by Roddy Macdonald’s second half brace to earn Kyles a 3-2 win.

Roddy Macdonald said: “It was a good result and takes us up the table.

“It was a sticky game, but we created the more chances, so we’re delighted to get the win after last week’s disappointment against Lovat.

“Skye are a good side though, tough opponents for any team, but hopefully we can keep moving in the right direction.”

Glenurquhart return to the top of the Mowi National Division but only on goal difference after drawing 2-2 at Inveraray. The Glen led twice through Daniel MacLean and John Barr, but Fraser Watt and Neil Campbell pegged them back on each occasion.

Hamish Harrison put Col Glen ahead against Fort William, but Calum Shepherd levelled soon after and Victor Smith’s double gave the Fort a 3-1 win.

Stork relishing Ireland trip

The Scotland under-17 squad embarks on their Ireland Tour with games against Kildare on Monday and Kilkenny on Tuesday.

Beauly’s Finlay “Stork” MacLennan captains the side and he said: “I am buzzing to captain Scotland for this year’s internationals.

“I was part of the squad last year and the experience was unforgettable, but to lead the team out this year is all the more special.”