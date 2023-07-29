Sam Pugh reckons last season’s near miss will fuel fresh Buckie Thistle challenge

Sam Pugh wants Buckie Thistle to use last season’s disappointment to push them to greater heights ahead of this term’s curtain-raiser against Clachnacuddin.

The Jags start the new Breedon Highland League campaign against the Lilywhites at Grant Street Park this afternoon.

Last season Buckie missed out on the title after losing the last day showndown with Brechin City.

Following that frustration, midfielder Pugh is desperate to win silverware this season.

The 25-year-old said: “We need to get over the line this season and hopefully the signings we’ve made can help us do that.

“We had a good season last season in terms of being consistent, but we couldn’t get over the line and that’s what we need to change.

“Last season hurt. I’ve never felt like that after a game of football (after the last day loss to Brechin).

“For a week to 10 days afterwards I still felt flat and I think all the guys were like that.

“It was a sore one, but we’ll use that in the best way possible to push us on again this season.”

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald is keen for his charges to attack Buckie, but is wary of some of the errors which dogged them last season.

He added: “If we do things right we believe we can hurt them. We’ll look to have a go, we don’t sit back against anyone.

“We’ll try to hurt Buckie and stop them hurting us, but that’s very difficult to do because of how good a team they are.

“Last season was frustrating and it wasn’t performances, but moments where we were on top and then gave away a goal due to a basic mistake.

“Hopefully we’ve sorted that, which should allow us to pick up more points.”

