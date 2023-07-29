Sam Pugh reckons last season’s near miss will fuel fresh Buckie Thistle challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam Pugh reckons last season’s near miss will fuel fresh Buckie Thistle challenge

The Jags missed out on winning the Breedon Highland League on the final day of last season and start the new campaign against Clachnacuddin.

By Callum Law
Sam Pugh, right, in action for Buckie Thistle
Sam Pugh wants Buckie Thistle to use last season’s disappointment to push them to greater heights ahead of this term’s curtain-raiser against Clachnacuddin.

The Jags start the new Breedon Highland League campaign against the Lilywhites at Grant Street Park this afternoon.

Last season Buckie missed out on the title after losing the last day showndown with Brechin City.

Following that frustration, midfielder Pugh is desperate to win silverware this season.

The 25-year-old said: “We need to get over the line this season and hopefully the signings we’ve made can help us do that.

“We had a good season last season in terms of being consistent, but we couldn’t get over the line and that’s what we need to change.

“Last season hurt. I’ve never felt like that after a game of football (after the last day loss to Brechin).

Brechin City’s Grady McGrath scores the second goal to seal a 2-0 final-day win over Buckie Thistle. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“For a week to 10 days afterwards I still felt flat and I think all the guys were like that.

“It was a sore one, but we’ll use that in the best way possible to push us on again this season.”

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald is keen for his charges to attack Buckie, but is wary of some of the errors which dogged them last season.

He added: “If we do things right we believe we can hurt them. We’ll look to have a go, we don’t sit back against anyone.

Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald

“We’ll try to hurt Buckie and stop them hurting us, but that’s very difficult to do because of how good a team they are.

“Last season was frustrating and it wasn’t performances, but moments where we were on top and then gave away a goal due to a basic mistake.

“Hopefully we’ve sorted that, which should allow us to pick up more points.”

The Highland League Weekly 2023-24 season preview show:

