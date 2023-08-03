Shinty: Kinlochshiel and Kingussie ready for Camanachd Cup semi-final; Oban Camanachd ‘disappointed’ by ban

The first Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-final on Saturday brings together the two most recent winners of shinty’s blue riband event as 2021 winners Kinlochshiel take on holders Kingussie at Bught Park in Inverness.

Kinlochshiel boss Willie MacRae said: “I watched Kingussie against Oban Camanachd last week and they were good.

“I imagine both teams will try to keep it tight during the early stages and the Bught is a big pitch to contend with.

“Player-wise, Arron Jack came back from the Scotland under-17 tour with a groin injury but otherwise, we are fine.

“The boys are up for it and they know what’s at stake.”

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “Thomas Borthwick is still troubled by a swollen knee and our target is to have him fit for the Macaulay final in a couple of weeks’ time.

“Liam Borthwick and Lee Bain both felt their hamstrings against Oban Camanachd last week and while Liam is fine, we’ll make a late decision regarding Lee’s fitness but he’s making progress.

“Cameron Bremner has returned from a holiday, so he goes straight back into the squad.

“We saw first-hand what Kinlochshiel are capable of a couple of weeks ago, so we know what to expect.”

This is the second of three quick-fire encounters as the sides met in the Artemis Macaulay Cup semi-finals a fortnight ago when Kingussie came from behind to win 2-1, and they also meet in the Mowi Premiership next week.

Disappointment at three-game ban

Oban Camanachd have noted their disappointment that manager Gareth Evans has been hit with a three-match suspension following his red card during last week’s Mowi Premiership match against Kingussie.

An Oban Camanachd committee statement read: “We are disappointed by the events which took place at our recent game which culminated with our first team manager Gareth Evans receiving a red card from match referee Willie MacDonald.

“This has resulted in Gareth receiving a three-game suspension which will see him miss our Camanachd Cup semi-final and the Macaulay Cup final.”

The red card was issued for comments made to the referee, but the club feel these were not made by their manager but by a supporter positioned behind him.

The statement continued: “This red card was given due to a case of mistaken identity in which Gareth was accused by Mr MacDonald of foul language when it was in fact a supporter, and this (punishment) cannot be rescinded.

“The committee wish to remind players, and supporters that verbal abuse towards match officials will not be tolerated and whilst we fully support the Camanachd Association’s campaign towards respect for referees, we feel this should also be afforded towards players, coaching staff and supporters by referees.”

The suspension begins with Saturday’s Mowi Premiership match at Beauly.

Speaking ahead of the game, Evans said: “It’s a game we need to win, and we need to get scoring goals.

“Daniel MacCuish needed stitches to his shin last Saturday, but he should be fine. Daniel Sloss is still out though.”

Elsewhere in the Mowi Premiership, Skye haven’t played for a fortnight with Caberfeidh idle for a week longer, as the sides meet in Portree.

Skye manager Kenny MacLeod said: “We’ll have defender James Morrison back from suspension, but we’ll let Archie Millar travel with the second team for their Sutherland Cup semi-finals.”

Caberfeidh boss Garry Reid said: “We have our challenges for this Saturday.

“Ben MacDonald has just gone back offshore with his work while Scott Macphail, who has started for us over the last few games, is on holiday.

“We also have a couple of injuries, and it will be touch and go as to whether they make it.”

Glasgow Mid Argyll boss Alan MacRae takes his side to play former club Lovat at Balgate. The match comes just a week before Lovat’s crucial Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-final against Oban Camanachd.

In the Mowi National Division, leaders Glenurquhart welcome Oban Celtic whilst there will be a big crowd at Canal Park for the derby between Kilmallie and Fort William.

Lochaber are without the suspended Barry MacDonald for the trip to play Col Glen.

Both HIS Sutherland Cup semi-finals take place as the Kinlochshiel seconds and holders Newtonmore seconds meet at Spean Bridge whilst the Skye Camanachd colts and the Glenurquhart colts clash at Invergarry.

Meanwhile, the following games will be shown live on BBC Alba in the coming weeks.

Saturday 5 August: Camanachd Cup Semi-Final – Kinlochshiel v Kingussie. Coverage starts at 4pm. Kick-off 4.10pm.

Saturday 12 August: Camanachd Cup Semi-Final – Lovat v Oban Camanachd. Coverage starts at 4pm. Kick-off 4.10pm.

Saturday 19 August: MacAulay Cup Final – Kingussie v Oban Camanachd. Coverage starts at 2pm. Kick-off 2.10pm.

Saturday 2 September: Valerie Fraser Cup Final – Skye Camanachd v Glasgow Mid Argyll. Coverage starts at 4pm. Kick-off 4.10pm.

Saturday 16 September: Camanachd Cup Final. Coverage starts at 2pm. Kick-off 2.10pm.