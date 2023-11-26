Shinty: Age for complulsory wearing of helmets raised to all players aged under 25

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Age for complulsory wearing of helmets raised to all players aged under 25

The issue was discussed at the Camanachd Association's annual meeting in Fort William.

By Alasdair Bruce
Newtonmore's Conor Jones with Cameron Bremner (Kingussie). Image: Neil Paterson.

The compulsory wearing of helmets with faceguards for all shinty players moved a step closer, but opt-outs still remain following the Camanachd Association’s annual general meeting in Fort William.

The pre-agm position was that all players must wear a compliant helmet with faceguard during games and training, other than where any player aged over-21 years opts out by signing a liability waiver.

Camanachd Association chief executive officer Derek Keir made an impassioned plea for tighter restrictions for the benefit of all on safety grounds, saying this was the fourth year that the association had attempted to introduce the unilateral wearing of helmets with faceguards, and he urged member clubs and associations to show leadership.

There was some progress as, with a voting strength of 43, it was agreed to raise the waiver eligibility to now only include players aged over 25.

However, two other motions put forward by the game’s governing body failed to gather the required 75% support.

These were that helmets and faceguards are made mandatory for all players from the 2024 season or alternatively, that helmets are made mandatory from 2024 with liability waivers permissible for faceguards only.

In his three-year tenure as Camanachd Association president, Steven MacKenzie has used all his skills to successfully steer the sport through a tumultuous three-year period, which included a full recovery following the Covid shutdown, before passing the baton over to president-elect Burton Morrison.

MacKenzie said: “There have been many challenges, but this has been a fantastic experience.

“I’d like to pay tribute to my predecessors Keith Loades, Jim Barr and Archie Robertson and I’m certain shinty is in good hands with our new president Burton Morrison.

“There is a sports psychology book written by James Kerr called “Legacy” and it examines the success of the All Blacks at rugby union.

“One of their central tenets is to ‘leave the jersey in a better place than you found it’ and I have strived to live up to that adage.”

Outgoing Camanachd Association President Steven Mackenzie (left) with his wife Deborah presenting the President’s Kilt Pin to incoming President Burton Morrison. Image: Neil Paterson.

New president Burton Morrison, a retired chartered civil engineer, possesses a wealth of shinty experience which will serve him well in his new role.

A native of Drumnadrochit, Burton Morrison previously played for Aberdeen University and Glasgow Mid Argyll and was also as Scottish international.

He said: “It is an honour and a privilege to be elected president.

“I’m especially humbled when I look at the list of my predecessors and if I can contribute a fraction of their achievements, I’ll have done well.

“It is volunteers and the clubs they represent who will lead shinty through whatever changes lie ahead.

“I see the Camanachd Association’s role as providing a support structure for the clubs which brings maximum benefits for the efforts of their members.”

There were also four new directors elected with Alan Clark, Willie MacDonald, Kevin Thain and Graeme Macdiarmid all overwhelmingly voted in. Daniel Polumbo and Kirsty Deans both came to the end of their tenure on the board.

Former Highland Councillor Alister MacKinnon has been co-opted onto the Board with a future Finance role likely.

Substitutes proposals fails to gain support

In other business, three different proposals from Kingussie, Dunoon Camanachd and Oban Camanachd to increase the number of substitutes that can take the field all failed to gather the required support.

Moves to amend the outer pitch dimensions also fell short of the required approval level.

Meanwhile, finance director Daniel Polumbo reported encouraging financial figures for 2022, including a record £618,000 income.

The figures were much better than forecast 12 months earlier with sponsorship returning to pre-pandemic levels and this contributed towards a £22,000 annual surplus which boosts Camanachd Association reserves to a healthy £240,000.

Projected 2023 figures estimate a £7,000 surplus and although adult subscriptions were increased by £5 to £30, membership still made up less than 10% of the Camanachd Association’s overall income which is less than other sports.

