Bubbly concrete found in 30 Balnagask buildings as wave of Raac inspections begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bubbly concrete found in 30 Balnagask buildings as wave of Raac inspections begin

Balnagask residents sent letter as council tries to identify buildings containing bubbly concrete.

By Bailey Moreton
Council housing in Balnagask is affected by RAAC, Aberdeen City Council chiefs have revealed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Council housing in Balnagask is affected by RAAC, Aberdeen City Council chiefs have revealed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Evidence of Raac has been found in 30 Balnagask buildings, with more buildings to be inspected.

Aberdeen City Council wrote letters to all residents and owners of properties “of a particular historic construction type” in the Aberdeen neighbourhood.

So far, specialist structural engineers have inspected about 30 properties in the area. The work is part of an effort to check all of Aberdeen City Council’s 23,000 housing stock.

Balnagask Circle in Torry. Photo: DCT Media

Bubbly concrete in Balnagask

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) was commonly used between the 1950s and 1990s as a lighter and cheaper alternative construction material. It mostly appears in flat roofs, but has also been used in pitched roofs, floors and walls.

It is aerated, or ‘bubbly’, and is therefore less durable than traditional concrete, according to a statement from an an Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman.

This means the material was found to crumble, putting many buildings at risk.

A spokeswoman said: “The Council will continue to do all we can to provide support and advice, and we will continue to be guided by advice as matters progress.

In the letter sent to council tenants, the city council said it will make arrangements for access to the buildings for the surveys. Property owners are advised to seek their own surveys.

RAAC
Evidence of the material have been found in 30 properties so far. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

How many more beyond the 30 Balnagask buildings contain Raac?

Previous estimates suggested up to 500 houses in the Balnagask area could be affected.

Aberdeen City Council previously said it does not expect that many of their housing stock had been built using the material.

The Press and Journal previously reported that more than 70 NHS buildings across the north and north-east were at risk due to the use of Raac.

The list extended to primary schools and academies, university buildings and even part of the Aberdeen Council headquarters.

Around 500 Balnagask council houses thought to be built using flawed concrete

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a home-invading rapist and a dishonest preacher
Robert Hay admitted hitting a woman with his car and driving off. Image: LinkedIn/DC Thomson.
A96 hit and run energy boss struck woman with car and fled scene
Ellon Boys' Brigade's James and Daniel Bruce are bringing the cheer.
Sure and steadfast Christmas card delivery service coming to Ellon as Boys' Brigade bring…
Upper Kennerty Mill in Peterculter.
Historic converted mill with glass floor view, water wheels and a whisky snug in…
Professor Claire Wallace (left) and Jess Murphy from Muckle Media shares their views.
Is hybrid working bad for our wellbeing? Aberdeen worker and academic have their say
A line of trams glide up a busy Union Street on a sunny day in 1956, passing pedestrians and cars.
Previously unseen photos of Aberdeen's lost trams revealed
More than 22,000 warning letters were sent to rulebreaking drivers in the first 40 days of the new Aberdeen bus gates. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Revealed: Aberdeen drivers spared £1.3 million in bus gate fines during 'grace period'
Sean Leslie. Image: Facebook
Raging tradesman told unhappy customers he'd 'wipe them out'
Emergency services and police are in attendance at Aberdeen beach as a a woman drove off the road. DC Thomson.
Emergency services attend Aberdeen Beach after car plunges down embankment
The damage to the Kings Links gold course. Image: Sport Aberdeen
Driver fined £290 for £3k doughnuts damage to golf course

Conversation