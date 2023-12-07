One of shinty’s top referees heads into retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One of shinty’s top referees heads into retirement

Deek Cameron steps down after 15 years as an official.

By Alasdair Bruce
Deek Cameron
Referee Deek Cameron. during a match between Newtonmore and Aberdeen University in the Mowi North Division 1. Image: Neil Paterson.

One of shinty’s best-ever referees Deek Cameron has decided to step down after 15 years as a whistler.

Following a playing career for Fort William, and latterly Kilmallie, which included two Camanachd Cup wins, two MacTavish and one Macaulay as well as a league title and two Scotland caps, Deek Cameron didn’t really see himself becoming involved as a match official.

Cameron, a plumber by trade, said: “I got a call from Astie Cameron (Camanachd Association operations manager) one Friday evening.

“Now Astie only ever called when he had a problem with his plumbing, so it was a surprise when he asked if I fancied refereeing the following day’s North Division Three game between Kincraig and Inverness.

“I took a bit of persuading, but Astie assured me I’d be fine.

“The game finished 1-1 but I remember there was a bit of a fight at one point, and I didn’t have any yellow or red cards with me, so I just made the players shake hands afterwards.

“At the end of the game, Kincraig’s Neil Ross, who might have been involved in the fight actually, told me I was the best referee his side had seen all season.

“That gave me a boost and it always stayed with me that you didn’t need to wave cards around all the time, and it’s good to let the game flow as much as possible.”

Referee Deek Cameron, who has retired
Referee Deek Cameron is stepping down after 15 years of taking charge of games. Image: Neil Paterson.

Memorable Camanachd Cup final

Deek Cameron was quickly promoted to a Grade 1 official and his first cup final was the Balliemore clash between Kinlochshiel and Lochaber in 2010, just two years after his debut.

The outcome was decided during a penalty shoot-out when Shiel keeper Graham Kennedy saved the ball with his face.

There was more drama when he officiated his first Camanachd Cup final the year after.

It was between great rivals Newtonmore and Kingussie with More looking to win the trophy for the first time in 25 years and Danny Macrae fired them into the lead after just 12 seconds.

Deek Cameron had a glance at his watch as he held the record for the fastest Camanachd Cup goal, scored after just nine seconds in the 1-0 win over Kingussie in Glasgow in 1992.

He said: “Somebody shouted from the sidelines, asking if Danny’s goal had beaten my record but I was able to report it hadn’t. I remember the BBC showing both goals simultaneously on a split screen.”

Newtonmore won the match 4-3 after extra time whilst Deek also refereed a Macaulay final which went to extra-time.

Deek Cameron refereed four Camanachd Cup finals, a record he shares with John Henderson.

He also refereed two Macaulay finals, one MacTavish final and one Glasgow Celtic Society final as well as Scottish internationals.

He added: “I always thought refereeing cup finals was easy as you had two top goal judges, an experienced referee as fourth official and four people running the line so you had a lot of help. The semi-finals could be much harder.

“I also did five Lovat Cups, Beauly always used to ask me, as well as a couple of MacDonald Cups between Glenurquhart and Strathglass, and I really enjoyed those games.”

His refereeing talent was recognised when he received the coveted Johnny “Ach” MacRae referee of the year award in 2015.

As well as his obvious refereeing skills, Deek Cameron always looked the part.

He said: “I always thought that was important and I used to buy my own kit; usually the Champions League referees’ gear.

“It was a standing joke when I played for Fort William that I never got dirty and my gear was spotless at the end of a game so I’ve obviously carried that on.

“Fifteen years refereeing is enough and I’m now looking forward to watching Fort William games with my friend Ali Clark.

“His son Lewis plays for the team, and it will be nice to watch the games and have a beer afterwards.” No one would grudge Deek that.

