Shinty: Glenurquhart edge out Strathglass to win the MacDonald Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Glenurquhart edge out Strathglass to win the MacDonald Cup

Glen ran out 2-1 winners at Blairbeg with Ryan Porter and Charlie Macleod on target.

By Alasdair Bruce
Glenurquhart retain the Macdonald Cup after beating Strathglass. Image: Neil Paterson.
Glenurquhart retain the Macdonald Cup after beating Strathglass. Image: Neil Paterson.

Glenurquhart claimed the local bragging rights as they edged out neighbours Strathglass 2-1 to win the MacDonald Cup at Blairbeg.

Ryan Porter struck from wide on the right with the only goal of the first half before Charlie Macleod added a second from close in. Michael Stokes replied with a smart shot on the turn.

Both sides had contrasting fortunes last season with Glenurquhart promoted to the Mowi Premiership while Strathglass finished bottom of the National Division leading to relegation to North Division 1.

Glen manager David Stewart said: “It was a tough match, it always is against the Strath, and it was played on a heavy pitch which didn’t help.

“We had plenty of shots on target which was good but it’s the MacDonald Cup and the result is everything.”

Lewis Douglas (Strathglass) with Liam Robertson (Glenurquhart). Image: Neil Paterson. 

Strathglass boss Donald Fraser said: “We’re very pleased with our performance, and we played with a lot more confidence than we have for a couple of seasons now which is great.

“It was a very close game which is a real positive for us.”

With only days to go until the start of the new season, Kingussie’s Dylan Borthwick continued his comeback as he made it four goals over two games by hammering home a hat-trick in his side’s 7-2 win over Glasgow Mid Argyll.

This friendly was reversed from Peterson Park to Kincraig and Borthwick’s return to the fold has added to the Kings firepower. Savio Genini and Ruaridh Anderson both added braces.

Craig Anderson and Calum Morrison, with his first goal for GMA since his switch from Beauly, netted for the visitors.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “Dylan looks very hungry, and he took his goals really well. I’m excited to see what he will bring to the side once he is fully settled in.

“We fielded a number of second team players as their game against GMA was off and they all did well.”

Oban Camanachd scored twice in the second half to defeat Lochaber 2-0 at Mossfield.

After a goalless first half, Louie MacFarlane, who saw an earlier penalty saved, ran in to bag the opener and Malcolm Clark added a second from close range.

Lochaber had their chances, hitting the post whilst Oban keeper Cammy Sutherland made a great save to deny Duncan MacKinnon.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “Fair play to Lochaber who made a game of it. I thought we finished strongly though. We are carrying a few injuries just now, but the likes of Scott Robertson and Evan MacLellan came into the side and were both excellent.”

Shiel made to work for win

Kinlochshiel were 4-3 winners against Beauly at Braeview Park.

Shiel led 3-0 at the interval through goals from John MacRae, Keith MacRae and Ali Nixon.

Both sides made several changes at the break and with Jack MacDonald and Callum Flynn pulling goals back, substitute Jordan Fraser’s sweet strike to make it 4-2 proved crucial given Finlay MacLennan’s counter.

Shiel boss Willie MacRae said: “We could have been out of sight by half-time but their keeper Lee Dunbar made some good saves.

“We took Duncan Matheson, Keith MacRae and Jonnie MacAskill off as a precaution, but they will all be fit for Kingussie on Saturday.”

Meantime, Beauly confirmed that Colin MacDonald will be their first team captain this season with Ryan MacKay vice-captain.

Kilmallie’s clash with Inverness was postponed. Kilmallie assistant manager Martin Stewart said: “We called the game off on Friday as the pitch just wouldn’t take it as it was far too wet. Hopefully the rest means it will be fine for the league matches over the weeks ahead.”

The overnight rain in the Lochaber area also led to the postponement of the match between Fort William and Lovat at An Aird.

More from Shinty

Deek Cameron
Shinty: Camanachd Association writes to all clubs to express concern over dwindling number of…
Glenurquhart's Billy Urquhart with Callum Flynn (Beauly) in a pre-season game played at Braeview, Beauly.
Shinty round-up: Kingussie defeat Oban Camanachd as Beauly get the better of Glenurquhart
Oban Celtic's Daniel MacMillan tries to block the swing of Arran MacPhee (Fort). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Praise for Fort William youngster plus Arran MacPhee injury update
Kieran Graham, Tulloch Commercial Director, along with Sandy Grant, Tulloch Homes Managing Director, at the 2024 Camanachd Cup first and second round draw. Image: Camanachd Association.
Oban Camanachd face second round tie against Newtonmore in Camanachd Cup draw
Lovat Shinty Club keeper Stuart MacDonald. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty pre-season friendlies round-up: Lovat keeper Stuart MacDonald to miss first month of new…
The Glenurquhart team after clinching promotion back to the Premiership. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Mowi Premiership new boys Glenurquhart ramp up friendly fixtures as part of campaign…
Kinlochshiel's Mark Macdonald (right) with Marc Maclachlan (Lovat).
Shinty: Kinlochshiel defender to miss 2024 season; Kingussie strips to include Calum Mackintosh tribute
Ryan Harrison (GMA) against Calum MacAulay (Lovat). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Skye Camanachd bolster defence ahead of new season
The fire damage and graffiti at Mossfield Stadium. Image: Alasdair Bruce.
Oban clubs condemn Mossfield vandalism
Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Mixed news for Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick ahead of new season