Shinty: Glenurquhart edge out Strathglass to win the MacDonald Cup

Glenurquhart claimed the local bragging rights as they edged out neighbours Strathglass 2-1 to win the MacDonald Cup at Blairbeg.

Ryan Porter struck from wide on the right with the only goal of the first half before Charlie Macleod added a second from close in. Michael Stokes replied with a smart shot on the turn.

Both sides had contrasting fortunes last season with Glenurquhart promoted to the Mowi Premiership while Strathglass finished bottom of the National Division leading to relegation to North Division 1.

Glen manager David Stewart said: “It was a tough match, it always is against the Strath, and it was played on a heavy pitch which didn’t help.

“We had plenty of shots on target which was good but it’s the MacDonald Cup and the result is everything.”

Strathglass boss Donald Fraser said: “We’re very pleased with our performance, and we played with a lot more confidence than we have for a couple of seasons now which is great.

“It was a very close game which is a real positive for us.”

With only days to go until the start of the new season, Kingussie’s Dylan Borthwick continued his comeback as he made it four goals over two games by hammering home a hat-trick in his side’s 7-2 win over Glasgow Mid Argyll.

This friendly was reversed from Peterson Park to Kincraig and Borthwick’s return to the fold has added to the Kings firepower. Savio Genini and Ruaridh Anderson both added braces.

Craig Anderson and Calum Morrison, with his first goal for GMA since his switch from Beauly, netted for the visitors.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “Dylan looks very hungry, and he took his goals really well. I’m excited to see what he will bring to the side once he is fully settled in.

“We fielded a number of second team players as their game against GMA was off and they all did well.”

Oban Camanachd scored twice in the second half to defeat Lochaber 2-0 at Mossfield.

After a goalless first half, Louie MacFarlane, who saw an earlier penalty saved, ran in to bag the opener and Malcolm Clark added a second from close range.

Lochaber had their chances, hitting the post whilst Oban keeper Cammy Sutherland made a great save to deny Duncan MacKinnon.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “Fair play to Lochaber who made a game of it. I thought we finished strongly though. We are carrying a few injuries just now, but the likes of Scott Robertson and Evan MacLellan came into the side and were both excellent.”

Shiel made to work for win

Kinlochshiel were 4-3 winners against Beauly at Braeview Park.

Shiel led 3-0 at the interval through goals from John MacRae, Keith MacRae and Ali Nixon.

Both sides made several changes at the break and with Jack MacDonald and Callum Flynn pulling goals back, substitute Jordan Fraser’s sweet strike to make it 4-2 proved crucial given Finlay MacLennan’s counter.

Shiel boss Willie MacRae said: “We could have been out of sight by half-time but their keeper Lee Dunbar made some good saves.

“We took Duncan Matheson, Keith MacRae and Jonnie MacAskill off as a precaution, but they will all be fit for Kingussie on Saturday.”

Meantime, Beauly confirmed that Colin MacDonald will be their first team captain this season with Ryan MacKay vice-captain.

Kilmallie’s clash with Inverness was postponed. Kilmallie assistant manager Martin Stewart said: “We called the game off on Friday as the pitch just wouldn’t take it as it was far too wet. Hopefully the rest means it will be fine for the league matches over the weeks ahead.”

The overnight rain in the Lochaber area also led to the postponement of the match between Fort William and Lovat at An Aird.