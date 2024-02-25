Elgin petrol station owners have foodie plans and the cost of that Poundstretcher transformation revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin petrol station owners have foodie plans and the cost of that Poundstretcher transformation revealed

Read the latest Moray planning round-up.

By Sean McAngus
Unit D which will be transformed.
Unit D which will be transformed.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Planning chiefs have approved work to take place at the Buckie British Legion.

Earlier this week, Poundstretcher confirmed their return to Elgin to the Press and Journal.

Now the cost to transform an empty unit into their new home has been revealed.

Meanwhile, work is proposed at a warehouse at Macallan Distillery.

But first, we are looking at approved plans to give new life to a vacant workshop in Elgin.

APPROVED: New food purpose for workshop

Unit D at Pinefield Business Centre on Perimeter Road in Elgin.

Last month, we revealed owners of the well-known Buccaneer Service Station wanted to give a workshop at Pinefield Industrial Estate in Elgin a fresh purpose.

It was proposed Unit D at the centre could be converted into an area for preparing food to be eaten elsewhere, as well as for storage and distribution.

Floor plan for transformation of the unit.

Grant And Geoghegan Limited represented Buccaneer Fuels Limited in the plans.

The firm is run by Arul Palaniappan.

Now the plans have been approved by planning chiefs.

Two employees are expected to be at the premises at any given time whilst deliveries will be undertaken from 7.5 tonne vehicles.

The property is owned by Moray Council.

According to officials, it is under offer.

SUBMITTED: Work at Macallan Distillery

Entrance to Macallan distillery.
The Macallan Distillery.

In November, we revealed Edrington Group wanted to carry out £500,000 worth of work at the Macallan Distillery.

According to the building warrant, alterations were proposed to create kitchens, whisky and wine rooms and dining areas.

At the time, Stuart Cassells, Global Head of Experience told The Press and Journal: “We are currently undergoing a period of change that will pave the way to an exciting new chapter for hospitality at The Macallan Estate.”

What is the latest work at Macallan Distillery?

The centre is cut into a slope above Craigellachie, yards from Easter Elchies House where the Macallan brand was founded nearly 200 years ago.

The distillery was designed by internationally-acclaimed architects, Rogers Stirk Harbour and Partners.

Now the Glasgow-based international premium spirits company wants to carry out £15,000 worth of work at warehouse nine.

The work will include alterations to install concrete floor and replacement conforming stair.

They are being represented by Grant And Geoghegan Limited.

The Macallan Distillery.
The Macallan Distillery. Image: The Macallan Estate

APPROVED: Work at Buckie British Legion

Buckie Legion.

The British Legion will go ahead with changes to their Buckie location.

According to a building warrant, alterations will be made to the sanitary facilities at the building on 65 High Street.

The work will cost around £39,000.

S Reid Design represented them in the application.

SUBMITTED: Poundstretcher’s return to Elgin

The discount store company last had a store in the town at Thunderton Place.

Earlier this week, we exclusively revealed Poundstretcher’s plans to open a new Elgin store.

The discount store company last had a store in the town at Thunderton Place in a building shared with TK Maxx.

However, they shut their doors in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Where is their new Elgin home?

Poundstretcher will move into a unit at Elgin Retail Park on Edgar Road, which was previously home to the Anytime Fitness gym.

The store will boast a wide variety of brands and a large pet section.

Unit 4 when it was home to Anytime Fitness.

Anytime Fitness gym in Elgin closed in 2021.

Since its sudden closure, unit 4 has been empty.

Poundstretcher bosses say they are “excited” to return to Elgin and move into the empty unit.

Now according to a building warrant, the transformation of unit 4 could cost around £100,000.

Poundstretcher will be the latest arrival at Elgin Retail Park after the opening of Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland’s charity shop and PureGym.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest Moray planning news

Conversation