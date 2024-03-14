Shinty: Kingussie dealt injury blow ahead of Lovat double-header

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Kingussie dealt injury blow ahead of Lovat double-header

Liam Borthwick is facing six weeks on the sidelines with a broken metatarsal.

By Alasdair Bruce
Connor Golabek (Caberfeidh) with Liam Borthwick (Kingussie). Image: Neil Paterson.
Connor Golabek (Caberfeidh) with Liam Borthwick (Kingussie). Image: Neil Paterson.

Kingussie and Lovat go into Saturday’s Mowi Premiership top of the table clash having both won their opening two fixtures of the season.

It is the first of two meetings between the clubs over a fortnight as they also clash at the same venue in the opening round of the cottages.com MacTavish Cup at the end of the month.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick has been dealt a blow with news of his son Liam Borthwick’s injury.

He said: “Liam has a broken metatarsal and a gash on his foot following the Glenurquhart game.

“He now faces a six-week spell on the sidelines which is disappointing as he’d been playing well. James Falconer will return though.”

Stuart MacDonald’s return in goal has been a boost for Lovat and boss Jamie Matheson said: “Having Stuart back is massive. He’s a superb goalkeeper and knowing he’s back between the posts has given everyone a boost. Stuart trained well over the last few weeks and looks like he hasn’t been away.

“We know it’s going to be hard as Kingussie haven’t lost many of games over the past few years, especially at the Dell but we’ve had a good preseason and started the league well so we are heading there in a good place.

“I have a few with little niggles but will assess them later in the week. We left a few out last week with niggles and the boys who came in did really well, so I’ve big decisions to make but it’s a good headache to have.”

Kyles ready for Kinlochshiel test

Kyles Athletic took only five points from their opening seven games last season before going on a terrific run to finish second in the table. An improved start this year will see them in the title race.

However, they will have their credentials tested against Kinlochshiel at Tighnabruaich and player-coach Roddy Macdonald has every respect for his opponents, saying: “Shiel look like they are going to be real contenders this season and John MacRae’s return makes a big difference.

“We were a bit rusty last week so this will be a difficult game.”

Kinlochshiel’s David Falconer twisted his knee against Skye last week and manager Willie MacRae said: “David’s knee is locked and he’s awaiting an MRI scan, so we’ll have a better idea on how long he’ll be out for after that.

“It’s a pity as he’d established himself back in the side. We’ll take Seumas Martin instead.”

Shiel have a ready-made replacement for Falconer at wing centre in Duncan ‘DA’ MacRae.

Harrison makes his return

Skye Camanachd and Oban Camanachd meet in Portree.

Defender Ryan Harrison returns for Skye so manager Willie MacDonald will have a full squad to pick from other than Ross Nicolson who completes his two-match ban.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “It will be a battle against Skye, and we’ll still be without Scott Mckillop, Daniel Cameron, Blair MacFarlane, Ross Macmillan and Scott MacMillan. Andy MacDonald returns after playing for Lochside last week.”

Throw-up is at the earlier time of 1pm.

Suspension rules out both Caberfeidh’s Connor MacGregor and Newtonmore’s Martin Hall as the sides meet at Castle Leod.

More co-manager Norman MacArthur said: “I don’t think Craig Ritchie or Conor Jones will be fit in time, but we have a couple of options that we’re thinking over.

“Cabers have goalscorers who are always a threat, but it is a game we are looking to get something from.”

The top-flight’s newest recruits, Lochaber and Glenurquhart, meet at Spean Bridge in what is a big game for both clubs.

Fort William and Glasgow Mid Argyll both have a 100% record in the Mowi National Division, so something must give at An Aird.

Beauly go for a third successive win at Inveraray whilst Oban Celtic and Bute both go chase their first points at Mossfield.

Kilmallie look to build on last week’s win against Bute when they travel to Col Glen.

