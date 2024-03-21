Shinty: Newtonmore feeling confident ahead of derby against Kingussie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Newtonmore feeling confident ahead of derby against Kingussie

More defeated Caberfeidh to pick up their first points of the season ahead of their clash against Kings.

By Alasdair Bruce
Newtonmore's Conor Jones with Cameron Bremner (Kingussie). Image: Neil Paterson.
Newtonmore go into Saturday’s Badenoch derby against Kingussie at the Eilan on the back of a confidence-boosting win over Caberfeidh last weekend, collecting their first points of the season.

Co-manager Norman MacArthur said: “This Kingussie game always looks after itself. They’ve had the better of recent encounters, but we’re getting closer.

“We’ve also taken confidence from the Caberfeidh win, especially with our first half performance which was fantastic.

“We played Cameron McNiven at full forward and he did well, scoring a goal and setting up another.

“Craig Ritchie returned as a substitute and although he wasn’t used, he comes into our thoughts for the weekend. Martin Hall is free of suspension but he’s on holiday.”

With James Falconer an injury doubt, Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick has attacking options to ponder.

He said: “We’d hoped to have James back against Lovat, and he’s been to the doctor, but still has a problem with his ankle and heel area so he’s a doubt for the weekend.

“We have options though as Iain Fraser started there last week, Kieran Macpherson did well when he was moved up front and Thomas Borthwick can play there too. I’m just so thankful for the depth of our squad.”

Lee Bain is pushing for a starting role after last week’s substitute appearance at full centre.

Bidding to respond in right manner

Lovat’s defeat to Kingussie last week was their first of the season and they’ll look to bounce back against Kyles Athletic at Balgate.

Lovat boss Jamie Matheson has some injuries to consider. He said: “Drew Howie picked up a knock against Caberfeidh a fortnight ago, so we didn’t risk him against Kingussie as he was still quite sore.

“We also lost Craig Mainland in the first half against Kingussie, when we were playing well and looked quite comfortable, but I’m hopeful he will be fit for this Saturday.

“Most recent games between ourselves and Kyles have been decided by the odd goal and I’m expecting another close game.”

Glen searching for first win

Glenurquhart go in search of their first points of the season against Skye Camanachd at Blairbeg. The Glen will be without key defender Lachlan Smith whose booking against Kingussie a fortnight ago has triggered a one-match suspension.

Skye also have injury concerns with full back Ryan Harrison pulling up with a hamstring problem in last week’s win over Oban Camanachd. Ross Nicolson is free of his ban.

Defender Scott Mckillop makes his first appearance of the season for Oban Camanachd against Caberfeidh at Mossfield.

However, Daniel MacCuish has received a three-match suspension following his red card against Skye last week while Daniel Cameron is unavailable.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “Having Scott Mckillop back is a boost and Gregor MacDonald returns too. I also hope to be able to include Ross Macmillan.”

Caberfeidh’s Connor MacGregor completes his two-game suspension.

With rain forecast for the west, Kinlochshiel’s meeting with Lochaber at Rèaraig will be subject to a pitch inspection.

Shiel boss Willie MacRae said: “Donald Nixon is 50-50 for Saturday after coming off against Kyles and although David Falconer’s MRI scan was clear, the game comes too soon for him. I think the midfield area will be important.”

Fort William only trail Mowi National Division leaders Beauly on goal difference and both sides have tricky fixtures in the south.

The Fort travel to Bute and their 100% start to the season has been achieved without captain and last year’s top scorer Victor Smith.

Co-manager Alan Knox said: “We lost Victor with a hamstring injury during pre-season, so we’re looking forward to getting him back in a couple of weeks. Cam Stephen’s returning from injury has been a massive boost for us and he had an excellent game against GMA.”

Meanwhile, Beauly hope to maintain their top spot status against Glasgow Mid Argyll at Peterson Park.

Inveraray and Col Glen have an all-Argyll clash at the Winterton whilst Kilmallie host Oban Celtic.

