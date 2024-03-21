Shinty: Newtonmore feeling confident ahead of derby against Kingussie

Newtonmore go into Saturday’s Badenoch derby against Kingussie at the Eilan on the back of a confidence-boosting win over Caberfeidh last weekend, collecting their first points of the season.

Co-manager Norman MacArthur said: “This Kingussie game always looks after itself. They’ve had the better of recent encounters, but we’re getting closer.

“We’ve also taken confidence from the Caberfeidh win, especially with our first half performance which was fantastic.

“We played Cameron McNiven at full forward and he did well, scoring a goal and setting up another.

“Craig Ritchie returned as a substitute and although he wasn’t used, he comes into our thoughts for the weekend. Martin Hall is free of suspension but he’s on holiday.”

With James Falconer an injury doubt, Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick has attacking options to ponder.

He said: “We’d hoped to have James back against Lovat, and he’s been to the doctor, but still has a problem with his ankle and heel area so he’s a doubt for the weekend.

“We have options though as Iain Fraser started there last week, Kieran Macpherson did well when he was moved up front and Thomas Borthwick can play there too. I’m just so thankful for the depth of our squad.”

Lee Bain is pushing for a starting role after last week’s substitute appearance at full centre.

Bidding to respond in right manner

Lovat’s defeat to Kingussie last week was their first of the season and they’ll look to bounce back against Kyles Athletic at Balgate.

Lovat boss Jamie Matheson has some injuries to consider. He said: “Drew Howie picked up a knock against Caberfeidh a fortnight ago, so we didn’t risk him against Kingussie as he was still quite sore.

“We also lost Craig Mainland in the first half against Kingussie, when we were playing well and looked quite comfortable, but I’m hopeful he will be fit for this Saturday.

“Most recent games between ourselves and Kyles have been decided by the odd goal and I’m expecting another close game.”

Glen searching for first win

Glenurquhart go in search of their first points of the season against Skye Camanachd at Blairbeg. The Glen will be without key defender Lachlan Smith whose booking against Kingussie a fortnight ago has triggered a one-match suspension.

Skye also have injury concerns with full back Ryan Harrison pulling up with a hamstring problem in last week’s win over Oban Camanachd. Ross Nicolson is free of his ban.

Defender Scott Mckillop makes his first appearance of the season for Oban Camanachd against Caberfeidh at Mossfield.

However, Daniel MacCuish has received a three-match suspension following his red card against Skye last week while Daniel Cameron is unavailable.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “Having Scott Mckillop back is a boost and Gregor MacDonald returns too. I also hope to be able to include Ross Macmillan.”

Caberfeidh’s Connor MacGregor completes his two-game suspension.

With rain forecast for the west, Kinlochshiel’s meeting with Lochaber at Rèaraig will be subject to a pitch inspection.

Shiel boss Willie MacRae said: “Donald Nixon is 50-50 for Saturday after coming off against Kyles and although David Falconer’s MRI scan was clear, the game comes too soon for him. I think the midfield area will be important.”

Fort William only trail Mowi National Division leaders Beauly on goal difference and both sides have tricky fixtures in the south.

The Fort travel to Bute and their 100% start to the season has been achieved without captain and last year’s top scorer Victor Smith.

Co-manager Alan Knox said: “We lost Victor with a hamstring injury during pre-season, so we’re looking forward to getting him back in a couple of weeks. Cam Stephen’s returning from injury has been a massive boost for us and he had an excellent game against GMA.”

Meanwhile, Beauly hope to maintain their top spot status against Glasgow Mid Argyll at Peterson Park.

Inveraray and Col Glen have an all-Argyll clash at the Winterton whilst Kilmallie host Oban Celtic.