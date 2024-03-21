Can north-east youngsters help safeguard our seafood industry?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Can north-east youngsters help safeguard our seafood industry?

Seafood Scotland workshops can reap long-term dividends for one of region's key economic sectors.

By Keith Findlay
Enthusiastic young cooks at Peterhead Academy.
Enthusiastic young cooks at Peterhead Academy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Secondary school pupils in Peterhead and Fraserburgh have been getting acquainted with seafood.

They’ve been learning how it is caught and reaches their plates, and how eating more of it is good for them.

The special seafood workshops are a fun diversion from their usual routines.

But they are also critically important for making sure one of the north-east’s key industries has a prosperous future.

Scottish fishing chiefs have insisted this, in turn, is vital for the UK’s long-term food security.

Scottish seafood challenges

Covid, Brexit, supply chain issues and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have all heaped pressure on the industry in recent years – impacting its access to key global markets.

And plans for multiple wind farms in the North Sea threaten to squeeze out fishing.

These challenges, together with acute labour shortages, have prompted the Scottish catch and processing sectors to highlight the environmental, healthy eating and food security credentials of fishing to whoever will listen as they also seek out new markets.

Seafood Scotland's Seafood in Schools initiative at Peterhead Academy.
Seafood Scotland’s Seafood in Schools initiative at Peterhead Academy. Pupils are pictured making mackerel pate and white-fish tacos with chef Daniela Forbes. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

And that’s where this week’s Seafood in Schools workshops in Peterhead and Fraserburgh come in.

It is hoped some of the pupils may be tempted to consider careers in the seafood sector.

Organised by trade body Seafood Scotland, another goal is to inspire some of our young people to be more adventurous in their tastes and help open up a surprisingly undeveloped UK market.

Cookery demonstrations gave youngsters the chance to try something new.

The big UK market challenge

Historically, most of Scotland’s rich larder of shellfish – including prawns, mussels, crabs, lobsters and increasingly abundant squid – has ended up overseas.

Despite our islands being surrounded by water, many Britons are notoriously averse to eating sea creatures other than cod, haddock, salmon, tinned tuna or the occasional prawn.

Such is the lack of consumer demand in the UK, fish counters have vanished from many of our supermarkets.

But British consumers may yet hold the key to the future of the Scottish seafood industry by reducing its reliance on exports.

There is more to life in our seas than cod and haddock.”

Struan Stevenson, former MEP

Speaking on this topic back in 2013, the then Tory MEP Struan Stevenson summed up the scale of the challenge.

Highlighting the great diversity of seafood which the vast majority of UK shoppers tend to shun, Mr Stevenson added: ““There is more to life in our seas than cod and haddock.”

The white-fish tacos went down a treat.
The white-fish tacos went down a treat.<br />Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Jeni Adamson, industry engagement manager, Seafood Scotland, told The Press and Journal the Peterhead and Fraserburgh school pupils could help change eating habits.

She added: “Our Seafood in Schools initiative allows us to inform secondary students and teachers about the nutritional benefits of Scotland’s delicious seafood.

“It also gives us an opportunity to open their minds to the diverse range of careers working with seafood, particularly given the skills shortages seen currently across the industry.

Seafood Scotland's Jeni Adamson talking to pupils.
Seafood Scotland’s Jeni Adamson talking to pupils. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“From roles directly involved with catching, landing and processing to jobs in support functions, such as sales and logistics, this initiative empowers young people to see themselves as part of an industry vital to Scotland’s economy.”

Having reached about 800 primary school children last autumn, the initiative is now being rolled out for S2 pupils, starting with Peterhead and Fraserburgh academies.

More cash please

Seafood Scotland is seeking more funding to expand the scheme.

Ms Adamson added: “By introducing this knowledge at a secondary school age, we’re cultivating a future workforce equipped with the skills and passion to drive our seafood industry forward.”

This initiative empowers young people to see themselves as part of an industry vital to Scotland’s economy.”

Jeni Adamson, Seafood Scotland

Peterhead Academy head teacher Gerry McCluskey said the workshops gave the school a “unique opportunity to inform and educate our pupils about the excellent careers available in the seafood and maritime industries, available on our very own doorstep”.

Peterhead pupils learn how to cook with seafood
It is hoped the workshops will inspire a new generation of seafood lovers? Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mr McCluskey added: “This was also a chance for us to highlight and celebrate our rich local traditions and culture, keeping our community heritage at the forefront of the minds of our young people.

“Seafood Scotland’s innovative inputs on preparing local produce, sustainably sourced in our own town, not only outlined the health benefits of eating fresh, high quality,  local fish, they also highlighted the vocational opportunities available for our young people in the north-east.”

