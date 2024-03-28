Lovat’s Greg Matheson bids to keep scoring streak going in MacTavish Cup tie against holders Kingussie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lovat’s Greg Matheson bids to keep scoring streak going in MacTavish Cup tie against holders Kingussie

Matheson who has scored six times in his side’s first four matches this season.

By Alasdair Bruce
Lovat's Greg Matheson in action. Image: Neil Paterson.
Lovat's Greg Matheson in action. Image: Neil Paterson.

Holders Kingussie begin the defence of their cottages.com MacTavish Cup trophy with a first-round tie against Lovat at the Dell.

Lovat sit just behind the Kings in the Mowi Premiership and manager Jamie Matheson will be heartened by the early season form shown by his brother Greg Matheson who has scored six times in his side’s first four matches.

Jamie Matheson said: “Greg has started the season really well and he looks very sharp.

“He’s had a good pre-season and that has shown over the past few weeks. When he’s on form, and injury free, he’s a massive asset to have and gives us a real cutting edge upfront.

“This is probably the hardest tie we could have got but if you have trophy-winning ambitions, you need to beat teams like Kingussie along the way.”

In terms of team news, Jamie Matheson added: “Drew Howie and Craig Mainland both got through 90 minutes against Kyles which was pleasing as both picked up knocks during the early part of the season so they are ready to go again.

“Marc MacLachlan pulled out before the Kyles game with an ankle issue so we will assess him but hopefully he will at least be able to be part of the squad for Saturday.”

It is same again for Kingussie with manager Iain Borthwick adding: “James Falconer’s ankle is still bothering him so we’ll have the same squad as last week.”

Borthwick will have more than a passing interest in Kingussie’s second team match against Inverness as Louis Munro, a key member of John Gibson’s 2022 Grand Slam winning side, will feature.

Munro, previously a PE teacher in Stranraer, has secured a new job in Aberlour so is able to commit to playing for the club again.

The other all-Premiership tie is between Caberfeidh and Kinlochshiel at Castle Leod.

Caberfeidh’s Connor MacGregor is free of his two-game ban while Shiel have fitness concerns over Keith MacRae, Donald Nixon and Archie MacRae who were all withdrawn during last week’s 3-3 draw at Lochaber. Jordan Fraser and WD MacRae both return.

More not taking any chances

Newtonmore co-manager Norman MacArthur is determined complacency won’t undermine his sides chances against Strathglass at the Eilan.

The Strath play two leagues below in Mowi North Division 1 and MacArthur said: “It doesn’t matter who we play, we all have to do our jobs to win the tie.

“We’ll have Martin Hall back. Craig Ritchie and Conor Jones are both nearly there, but they need to get match fitness. Michael Russell played against Kingussie despite picking up a knee problem against Caberfeidh, so we’ll need to see how he is.”

Lochaber and Beauly will have a shoot-out at Spean Bridge. They are the top scorers in the Mowi Premiership and Mowi National Division respectively after swapping leagues at the end of last season.

Glenurquhart’s Lachie Smith is free of suspension for the tie against Kilmallie.

Oban Camanachd host Kyles Athletic in the Mowi Premiership’s only fixture.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evan said: “Our squad is stretched at moment, but our boys are always motivated when playing Kyles.

“No doubt Kyles have strengthened this year, and they will be our main threat as we look to retain the Celtic and Macaulay Cups.”

The only Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup preliminary round tie sees Oban Celtic host Bute in the Southern section. The sides met in the Mowi National Division a fortnight ago with Celtic winning 2-1.

Badenoch and Lochaber stay out in front in the WCA National Division after maintaining their 100% record following the recent round of fixtures.

Megan Ralph scored four times with Kirsty Deans and Hope Borthwick getting the others in Badenoch’s 6-0 win over Skye whilst Claire Delaney (2), Missy Cameron (2), Leah Maxtone and Mairi Duncan all helped Lochaber defeat Inverness by the same scoreline.

