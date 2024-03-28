Desperate search for new operator as Highland charity for visually-impaired people folds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Desperate search for new operator as Highland charity for visually-impaired people folds

The charity says its current level of funding can't cover the cost of delivering services.

By John Ross
Users of the charity successfully campaigned to save the charity in 2020
Users of the charity successfully campaigned to save the charity in 2020

Efforts are being made to find help for thousands of visually-impaired users of a charity that is being wound up.

The board of Dingwall-based Sight Action Sensory Services says it is no longer viable due to funding cuts.

A petition was raised at Inverness Sheriff Court under the Insolvency Act to wind up the organisation and appoint interim liquidators.

Around 10 staff are being made redundant.

More than 3,000 people, including children and the elderly, have also been left wondering where they will now get support.

Charity was saved four years ago

It comes four years after the organisation was saved following a campaign and the intervention of the health secretary.

The charity is part of Sight Action, formerly the Highlands and Islands Society for Blind People.

It includes Highland BlindCraft, which is not affected by the insolvency move.

Scott Murray says the winding up was inevitable due to funding issues. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Sight Action was contracted by NHS Highland, NHS Western Isles and the Highland and Western Isles Councils to provide support and training to blind and visually impaired adults and children.

Rehabilitation staff and support workers provide early intervention to help people to be more independent in their everyday lives.

As well as its main office in Dingwall, it operates outreach centres in Wick, Thurso and Stornoway.

Will someone else run the service?

A NHS Highland spokesman said: “NHS Highland has been informed that Sight Action has been placed into insolvency.

“The service provides sensory services to clients across Inverness.

“We are working with the provider to support transition to alternative provision.”

Sight Action chairman Scott Murray said it is hoped another organisation can take over the service.

He said: “We regret very much it’s come to this point, but it was inevitable due to the pressure the NHS is under.

“If they haven’t got funds, they can’t then pass them on.

NHS Highland sign outside Assynt House in Inverness.
NHS Highland is seeking alternative provision

“As it stands, we are unable to get to a point where the funding can cover the costs of delivering the services.

“But hopefully the NHS or the next contract provider can.

“We are not the first, and won’t be the last, third sector organisation this happens to unless funding constraints are addressed at the very top.

“The team are incredibly skilled and provide a service that is second to none.

“I would like to think the people now facing redundancy will be picked up by whoever takes on the contract next.”

‘Concerning and disappointing’

Highlands and Islands MSP Rhoda Grant said the latest setback is “deeply concerning and disappointing”.

She added: “Sight Action provided a wonderful, high quality service to our community.

“They continued to try to get a reasonable uplift from NHS Highland to run their services but were not successful.

“This will mean greater costs for NHS Highland if they are to provide a similar service.

“I really feel for the staff and their clients at this time of great uncertainty.

“I hope, even at this late hour, that a solution can be found to enable this service to continue.”

Rhoda Grant Scottish Labour MSP for Highlands and Islands.
Rhoda Grant is concerned and disappointed at the charity’s insolvency. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.

Kate Forbes MSP said: “I know how helpful Sight Action Sensory Services have been to many across my constituency.

“It’s devastating to see the charity being wound up and my thoughts are with the staff involved and their families.”

Margaret Mitchell, 61, from Inverness, who has only partial sight in one eye, received help from Sight Action for many years.

She said: “I’m very upset about it. There are more than 3,000 folk now with nowhere to turn for help. Where do we go now?”

‘I’m frightened for people’

She said the charity helped people with a range of practical support from cooking and walking with a cane to filling in forms.

“I’m frightened for people who are worse off than me. They are not going to be able to manage.

“It’s ridiculous in this day and age this many people have just been dumped – that’s what it feels like – with no one assisting them.”

She was part of a campaign in 2020 to help save the charity.

A demonstration was held at NHS Highland headquarters after it was announced Sight Action’s services would end due to funding constraints.

The then health secretary Jeane Freeman stepped in to help safeguard services.

More from Highlands & Islands

Maria Wilson has set up a petition urging people to 'get the Jacobite steam train back on track'. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson Date
Highland shopkeeper fears for future as 'Hogwarts Express' train is suspended
The white facade of Dores Inn surrounded by bushes and shrubs.
Dores Inn staff hit back in row over 20p milk charge
Makes of The Traitors will take over the Alness castle for several years to come
Traitors stays faithful to the Highlands - booking castle until 2030
Ansell Gibson, from Drumnadrochit, was jailed for rape at the High Court in Glasgow.
Highland rapist who repeatedly attacked woman lived 'a life of faith'
Lochavullin pub in Oban.
Future of Lochavullin Bar in Oban hangs in balance as landlord issues urgent update
The Isle of Lewis ferry at Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
In numbers: Tracking the reliability of CalMac's ageing Western Isles ferries
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Haig Tomas was obsessed with growing the perfect cannabis plant. Picture shows; William Haig Thomas. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 27/02/2024
Highland cannabis grower who was trying for the 'perfect plant' spared jail
Dalnahoyn on the banks of the River Findhorn with the Findhorn Viaduct in the background.
Highland home with panoramic views of Findhorn Viaduct hits the market
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jaquier admitted dangerous driving after colliding head on with a car in his motorhome while he was on the wrong side of the road. Picture shows; Lucas Jaquier. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 26/03/2024
Campervan driver caused Highland crash that left woman with devastating injuries
New power line plans are causing controversy
'The public will be horrified': How almost every planning application submitted by SSE in…

Conversation