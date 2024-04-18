Shinty: Double blow, including broken leg, hits Caberfeidh before MacTavish Cup quarter-final

Caberfeidh have been dealt a double blow ahead of their cottages.com MacTavish Cup quarter-final against Kingussie at Castle Leod.

Manager Garry Reid said: “Connor MacGregor broke his fibula against Kinlochshiel on Saturday, and Ben MacDonald has decided to return offshore after a spell working at home. They’re both regulars so we’ll miss them.

“Connor Golabek comes back into the squad after being unwell last week.”

On his own squad, Kings boss Iain Borthwick added: “Ruaridh Anderson and Dylan Borthwick suffered knocks on Saturday, but both should be okay.

“James Falconer and Thomas Borthwick completed training this week and we’ll give them every chance to prove their fitness.

“Liam Borthwick’s foot is still hurting, though, so he’s a few weeks away yet.”

Skye captain to miss their quarter-final as thumb break means weeks on sidelines

Skye have also suffered a significant injury, as skipper John Gillies took a blow to the hand against Lochaber on Saturday and, although he played on, x-ray results revealed a broken thumb, meaning a four-to-six-week absence.

Both Ross MacKinnon and Kenny Cushnie return for the Islanders’ tie against Inverness.

Kilmallie welcome Newtonmore, whose co-manager Norman MacArthur said: “It will be a hard game down there. Kilmallie have a young squad, but they also have the likes of Innes Blackhall and Calum MacDougall, so we all need to do our jobs.

“Iain Richardson missed our game against Glenurquhart last week with a knee injury, so we’ll see how he is at training before making a final decision.”

Fort William and Beauly both have 100% records in the Mowi National Division, and at least one side from outside the top-flight will makes Tuesday’s MacTavish Cup semi-final draw following their tie at An Aird.

The Fort hope to have Hamish Shaw and Jonny Forster back and that Archie MacKinnon and Lewis Morrison have recovered from knocks.

Lower-league sides take on big-hitting rivals in Celtic Society Challenge Cup last-eight

A couple of familiar faces return for Oban Camanachd’s Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup quarter-final against neighbours Oban Celtic.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “We’ll hopefully have Garry Lord and James MacMillan on our bench on Saturday.

“Garry has missed a couple of years through injury and has been a big loss to our club.

“James captained the side in the 2019 Camanachd Cup final against Newtonmore. He’s been travelling and living in Liverpool, but is now working with the fire service in Oban and has been training with us for the last few months.”

Oban Camanachd are without Daniel MacCuish, Daniel MacVicar, Daniel Madej, Daniel Cameron, Gregor MacDonald and Blair MacFarlane, but Gareth Evans added: “We’ll have Ross Macmillan available, and we’ll take the opportunity to give fringe players some more game time.”

Oban Celtic are in the lower half of the National Division and will be tested against the holders.

Glasgow Mid Argyll manager Alan MacRae spoke ahead of his side’s tie with Bute, and said: “We’re just looking forward to getting back on the field after five weeks without a game.

“John McNulty is still out injured, but top-scorer Craig Anderson is available again, as is Cammie McCue, who’s free from suspension.”

Kyles Athletic are strong favourites against Ardnamurchan, who play two leagues below them, and there is a derby meeting between Col Glen and Inveraray.

Two Mowi Premiership ties set for weekend

There are two rearranged games in the Mowi Premiership.

Ahead of his side’s noon throw-up with Lochaber at Rearaig, Kinlochshiel manager Willie MacRae said: “Archie MacRae has been missing for three weeks now, but he’ll be included if he gets through training without any issues.

“Jordan Fraser also returns after missing the Caberfeidh game and we’ll still have Zander MacRae.

“This is a must-win game for us as we need to get back on track.”

Lochaber’s Callum “Roy” MacDonald returns from suspension.

Lovat make the short journey to play Glenurquhart at Blairbeg.