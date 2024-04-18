Shinty: Double blow, including broken leg, hits Caberfeidh before MacTavish Cup quarter-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Double blow, including broken leg, hits Caberfeidh before MacTavish Cup quarter-final

Connor MacGregor and Ben MacDonald will both miss the tie with Kingussie - with the former suffering a broken fibula.

By Alasdair Bruce
Caberfeidh's Connor MacGregor, right, broke his leg against Kinlochshiel. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Caberfeidh's Connor MacGregor, right, broke his leg against Kinlochshiel. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Caberfeidh have been dealt a double blow ahead of their cottages.com MacTavish Cup quarter-final against Kingussie at Castle Leod.

Manager Garry Reid said: “Connor MacGregor broke his fibula against Kinlochshiel on Saturday, and Ben MacDonald has decided to return offshore after a spell working at home. They’re both regulars so we’ll miss them.

“Connor Golabek comes back into the squad after being unwell last week.”

On his own squad, Kings boss Iain Borthwick added: “Ruaridh Anderson and Dylan Borthwick suffered knocks on Saturday, but both should be okay.

“James Falconer and Thomas Borthwick completed training this week and we’ll give them every chance to prove their fitness.

“Liam Borthwick’s foot is still hurting, though, so he’s a few weeks away yet.”

Skye captain to miss their quarter-final as thumb break means weeks on sidelines

Skye have also suffered a significant injury, as skipper John Gillies took a blow to the hand against Lochaber on Saturday and, although he played on, x-ray results revealed a broken thumb, meaning a four-to-six-week absence.

Skye’s John Gillies clears the ball. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Both Ross MacKinnon and Kenny Cushnie return for the Islanders’ tie against Inverness.

Kilmallie welcome Newtonmore, whose co-manager Norman MacArthur said: “It will be a hard game down there.  Kilmallie have a young squad, but they also have the likes of Innes Blackhall and Calum MacDougall, so we all need to do our jobs.

“Iain Richardson missed our game against Glenurquhart last week with a knee injury, so we’ll see how he is at training before making a final decision.”

Fort William and Beauly both have 100% records in the Mowi National Division, and at least one side from outside the top-flight will makes Tuesday’s MacTavish Cup semi-final draw following their tie at An Aird.

The Fort hope to have Hamish Shaw and Jonny Forster back and that Archie MacKinnon and Lewis Morrison have recovered from knocks.

Lower-league sides take on big-hitting rivals in Celtic Society Challenge Cup last-eight

A couple of familiar faces return for Oban Camanachd’s Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup quarter-final against neighbours Oban Celtic.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “We’ll hopefully have Garry Lord and James MacMillan on our bench on Saturday.

“Garry has missed a couple of years through injury and has been a big loss to our club.

“James captained the side in the 2019 Camanachd Cup final against Newtonmore. He’s been travelling and living in Liverpool, but is now working with the fire service in Oban and has been training with us for the last few months.”

Oban Camanachd are without Daniel MacCuish, Daniel MacVicar, Daniel Madej, Daniel Cameron, Gregor MacDonald and Blair MacFarlane, but Gareth Evans added: “We’ll have Ross Macmillan available, and we’ll take the opportunity to give fringe players some more game time.”

Oban Celtic are in the lower half of the National Division and will be tested against the holders.

Glasgow Mid Argyll manager Alan MacRae spoke ahead of his side’s tie with Bute, and said: “We’re just looking forward to getting back on the field after five weeks without a game.

“John McNulty is still out injured, but top-scorer Craig Anderson is available again, as is Cammie McCue, who’s free from suspension.”

Kyles Athletic are strong favourites against Ardnamurchan, who play two leagues below them, and there is a derby meeting between Col Glen and Inveraray.

Two Mowi Premiership ties set for weekend

There are two rearranged games in the Mowi Premiership.

Ahead of his side’s noon throw-up with Lochaber at Rearaig, Kinlochshiel manager Willie MacRae said: “Archie MacRae has been missing for three weeks now, but he’ll be included if he gets through training without any issues.

“Jordan Fraser also returns after missing the Caberfeidh game and we’ll still have Zander MacRae.

“This is a must-win game for us as we need to get back on track.”

Lochaber’s Callum “Roy” MacDonald returns from suspension.

Lovat make the short journey to play Glenurquhart at Blairbeg.

