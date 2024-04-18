6 stylish new builds on the market across Moray and the Highlands

If the thought of DIY or home renovations sends a shiver down your spine then a new build property might be more up your street.

From stunning semi detached homes and attractive apartments to beautiful bungalows, housebuilders Springfield Properties and Tulloch Homes have unveiled six new builds across Moray and the Highlands that will be ready to move in this summer.

In Forres, Springfield Properties have just put The Ardmore on the market at their Knockomie Braes development.

At the heart of the modern three bedroom semi detached home is a sleek and spacious living room which leads into an impressive open plan kitchen and dining area.

Designed for busy families, this property – priced at £243,000 – also features a sunroom with French doors leading out to the back garden plus a main bedroom with an ensuite.

Elegant Elgin home

Also on the market is The Auldearn, an immaculate two-bedroom apartment located at South Glassgreeen, the Springfield Properties development in Elgin.

On the market for £155,000, this first floor property features a superb living and kitchen space with fully integrated appliances.

Further north in Dornoch, Springfield Properties also have a selection of three-bedroom homes on the market including The Dallachy, a fantastic family home – priced at £251,000 – with an open plan kitchen dining and lounge plus a sunroom.

Attractive Inverness apartment

Meanwhile, Tulloch Homes also have some wonderful new builds on the market in Inverness and the surrounding area.

Just an eight minute drive into the city, The Goosander is an amazing apartment on the market for £300,000 at the Drummond Hill development.

The height of modern living, the apartment features an open plan lounge and kitchen, complete with modern bay window and private balcony.

Open plan living

Equally as impressive is The Corran, a three-bedroom detached bungalow on the market for £370,000 at Tulloch Homes’ Highland View development in Kirkhill.

Just 20 minutes from Inverness, the bungalow has a plethora of amazing features including a designer kitchen, a family room and a spacious lounge plus three good sized bedrooms.

Last but by no means least is The Tweed, a four-bedroom detached home on the market for £320,000 at The Maples in Ness-Side in Inverness.

Homes for couples and families

Spanning two floors, this stunning home features a spacious lounge and large open plan kitchen and dining area with French doors leading to the back garden.

Springfield divisional sales director, Joyce Hadden says their choice of homes will suit everyone from young couples and families to those who have retired and are looking to downsize.

“We’re proud to offer a wide range of show stopping, energy efficient and low maintenance homes at attractive fixed prices to suit first time buyers, young couples, growing families and those settling down into retirement,” says Joyce.

“All situated within thriving community locations, these homes are finished to the highest quality and with unrivalled specification ensuring homeowners can start the summer season in style.”

For more information on the Springfield Properties on the market go to the website springfield.co.uk or for Tulloch Homes go to their website tulloch-homes.com