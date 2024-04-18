6 stylish new builds on the market across Moray and the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

6 stylish new builds on the market across Moray and the Highlands

Springfield Properties and Tulloch Homes have just unveiled a selection of sleek new homes.

By Rosemary Lowne
If you're in the market for a new build then the latest offerings from Springfield Properties and Tulloch Homes may appeal.
If you're in the market for a new build then the latest offerings from Springfield Properties and Tulloch Homes may appeal. Image: The Big Partnership

If the thought of DIY or home renovations sends a shiver down your spine then a new build property might be more up your street.

From stunning semi detached homes and attractive apartments to beautiful bungalows, housebuilders Springfield Properties and Tulloch Homes have unveiled six new builds across Moray and the Highlands that will be ready to move in this summer.

In Forres, Springfield Properties have just put The Ardmore on the market at their Knockomie Braes development.

At the heart of the modern three bedroom semi detached home is a sleek and spacious living room which leads into an impressive open plan kitchen and dining area.

Designed for busy families, this property – priced at £243,000 – also features a sunroom with French doors leading out to the back garden plus a main bedroom with an ensuite.

Kitchen inside The Ardmore, a new build three-bedroom home in Elgin.
Cooking will never be a chore in this modern kitchen at The Ardmore. Image: Springfield Properties

Elegant Elgin home

Also on the market is The Auldearn, an immaculate two-bedroom apartment located at South Glassgreeen, the Springfield Properties development in Elgin.

On the market for £155,000, this first floor property features a superb living and kitchen space with fully integrated appliances.

Further north in Dornoch, Springfield Properties also have a selection of three-bedroom homes on the market including The Dallachy, a fantastic family home – priced at £251,000 – with an open plan kitchen dining and lounge plus a sunroom.

Spacious lounge at The Auldearn.
Relax in style in this beautiful lounge at The Auldearn. Image: Springfield Properties

Attractive Inverness apartment

Meanwhile, Tulloch Homes also have some wonderful new builds on the market in Inverness and the surrounding area.

Just an eight minute drive into the city, The Goosander is an amazing apartment on the market for £300,000 at the Drummond Hill development.

The height of modern living, the apartment features an open plan lounge and kitchen, complete with modern bay window and private balcony.

Digital rendering of exterior of the new-build Drummond Hill development in Inverness.
This computer generated image shows the Drummond Hill development. Image: Springfield Properties

Open plan living

Equally as impressive is The Corran, a three-bedroom detached bungalow on the market for £370,000 at Tulloch Homes’ Highland View development in Kirkhill.

Just 20 minutes from Inverness, the bungalow has a plethora of amazing features including a designer kitchen, a family room and a spacious lounge plus three good sized bedrooms.

Last but by no means least is The Tweed, a four-bedroom detached home on the market for £320,000 at The Maples in Ness-Side in Inverness.

Computer generated image shows The Maples development in Ness-side.
This computer generated image shows The Maples development in Ness-side. Image: Springfield Properties

Homes for couples and families

Spanning two floors, this stunning home features a spacious lounge and large open plan kitchen and dining area with French doors leading to the back garden.

Springfield divisional sales director, Joyce Hadden says their choice of homes will suit everyone from young couples and families to those who have retired and are looking to downsize.

“We’re proud to offer a wide range of show stopping, energy efficient and low maintenance homes at attractive fixed prices to suit first time buyers, young couples, growing families and those settling down into retirement,” says Joyce.

“All situated within thriving community locations, these homes are finished to the highest quality and with unrivalled specification ensuring homeowners can start the summer season in style.”

Kitchen inside The Auldearn
The Auldearn is a property with pizzazz. Image: Springfield Properties

For more information on the Springfield Properties on the market go to the website springfield.co.uk or for Tulloch Homes go to their website tulloch-homes.com

Conversation