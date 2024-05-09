Shinty: Newtonmore frustrated after Scotland international banned for four games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Newtonmore frustrated after Scotland international banned for four games

Steven Macdonald will miss a crucial stage of the season following his red card against Lovat.

By Alasdair Bruce
Robert Mabon (Kingussie) battles for the ball with Steven Macdonald (Newtonmore). Image: Neil Paterson.
Newtonmore will be without Scotland international Steven Macdonald for four matches following his red card against Lovat last week.

More co-manager Norman MacArthur disputed the decision, and the ban comes as a crucial stage in the season, starting with Saturday’s Mowi Premiership visit to Oban Camanachd.

Macdonald will also miss the cottages.com MacTavish Cup semi-final against Fort William and the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup second round tie at Oban Camanachd.

His ban would have been completed on June 1 but More don’t have a fixture that day and the following weekend is the MacTavish Cup final which Macdonald would miss should Newtonmore progress.

Norman MacArthur said: “It was never a red card and we’re now running short on numbers as I can’t see Iain Robinson or Conor Jones being fit for Oban.

“We’ll check on Duncan MacPherson who was withdrawn against Lovat but I’m hopeful Craig Ritchie will return.

“Youngsters Rasmus Cheyne and Tristan Ross came off the bench on Saturday and were terrific and I won’t hesitate to use them for future games.”

Norman MacArthur, joint manager of Newtonmore. Image: Neil Paterson

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans added: “We’ll have Lewis Cameron back and we really missed him up front against Oban Celtic. Daniel Cameron remains injured, and Daniel MacVicar’s on holiday.”

Falconer facing spell on sidelines

There’s mixed news for league leaders Kingussie ahead of their trip to Caberfeidh.

Manager Iain Borthwick said: “James Falconer suffered a rib injury after colliding with Scott Mckillop against Oban Camanachd a fortnight ago and he’ll be out for four to six weeks.

“Liam Borthwick trained well this week though and I hope to give him game time.

“Cammie Bremner has just returned from holiday, but Savio Genini is unavailable as he’s at a family wedding.”

Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid added: “Connor MacGregor (broken fibula) and Calum MacKinnon (broken knuckle) are still out and may not return until the end of the summer.”

Andrew King sits out Kyles Athletic’s home match with Lochaber after aggravating his hamstring against Col Glen last week.

Kyles are currently in the relegation zone and player/coach Roddy Macdonald said: “The way the fixtures have fallen this season, five of our six league matches have been away so we’re looking forward to a run of home games.

“You only have to look at Lochaber’s results this season, and their scoring record, to see they are dangerous opponents.”

MacKay completes three-game ban

Lovat boss Jamie Matheson’s been without Greg Matheson for the last two matches, and he’s a doubt for Skye’s visit whilst Lorne MacKay completes his three-game ban.

The islanders were boosted by news that William MacKinnon’s finger was badly dislocated rather than broken, shortening his recovery time, but he’s doubtful for Saturday. Ross Gordon and Kenny Cushnie return whilst Seonaidh Macleod has recovered from a shoulder injury. Ryan Harrison and John Gillies remain sidelined.

Kinlochshiel welcome Glenurquhart. Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “Jonnie MacAskill and Zander MacRae miss out through work commitments and although David Falconer’s building up his fitness, I don’t think we’ll see him until the end of June.”

Glen’s Fergus Robertson completes his three-game ban.

Beauly can extend their lead at the top of Mowi National Division but won’t find it easy at third-placed Glasgow Mid Argyll.

The pick of the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup first round ties is the derby between Col Glen and Inveraray.

Badenoch remain two points clear at the WCA Mowi National Division summit after defeating Inverness 3-0.

Rhona McIntyre, Megan Ralph and Jeanette McGregor all scored and although the league leaders don’t have a fixture this weekend, they travel to Spean Bridge in the league a week later to face second-placed Lochaber.

Meanwhile, the Camanachd Association has commenced the search for a new chief executive officer as current incumbent Derek Keir has accepted the offer to become the new CEO for Scottish Hockey. Keir is expected to move on in July after seven years in post.

