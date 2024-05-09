Shinty: Newtonmore frustrated after Scotland international banned for four games

Newtonmore will be without Scotland international Steven Macdonald for four matches following his red card against Lovat last week.

More co-manager Norman MacArthur disputed the decision, and the ban comes as a crucial stage in the season, starting with Saturday’s Mowi Premiership visit to Oban Camanachd.

Macdonald will also miss the cottages.com MacTavish Cup semi-final against Fort William and the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup second round tie at Oban Camanachd.

His ban would have been completed on June 1 but More don’t have a fixture that day and the following weekend is the MacTavish Cup final which Macdonald would miss should Newtonmore progress.

Norman MacArthur said: “It was never a red card and we’re now running short on numbers as I can’t see Iain Robinson or Conor Jones being fit for Oban.

“We’ll check on Duncan MacPherson who was withdrawn against Lovat but I’m hopeful Craig Ritchie will return.

“Youngsters Rasmus Cheyne and Tristan Ross came off the bench on Saturday and were terrific and I won’t hesitate to use them for future games.”

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans added: “We’ll have Lewis Cameron back and we really missed him up front against Oban Celtic. Daniel Cameron remains injured, and Daniel MacVicar’s on holiday.”

Falconer facing spell on sidelines

There’s mixed news for league leaders Kingussie ahead of their trip to Caberfeidh.

Manager Iain Borthwick said: “James Falconer suffered a rib injury after colliding with Scott Mckillop against Oban Camanachd a fortnight ago and he’ll be out for four to six weeks.

“Liam Borthwick trained well this week though and I hope to give him game time.

“Cammie Bremner has just returned from holiday, but Savio Genini is unavailable as he’s at a family wedding.”

Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid added: “Connor MacGregor (broken fibula) and Calum MacKinnon (broken knuckle) are still out and may not return until the end of the summer.”

Andrew King sits out Kyles Athletic’s home match with Lochaber after aggravating his hamstring against Col Glen last week.

Kyles are currently in the relegation zone and player/coach Roddy Macdonald said: “The way the fixtures have fallen this season, five of our six league matches have been away so we’re looking forward to a run of home games.

“You only have to look at Lochaber’s results this season, and their scoring record, to see they are dangerous opponents.”

MacKay completes three-game ban

Lovat boss Jamie Matheson’s been without Greg Matheson for the last two matches, and he’s a doubt for Skye’s visit whilst Lorne MacKay completes his three-game ban.

The islanders were boosted by news that William MacKinnon’s finger was badly dislocated rather than broken, shortening his recovery time, but he’s doubtful for Saturday. Ross Gordon and Kenny Cushnie return whilst Seonaidh Macleod has recovered from a shoulder injury. Ryan Harrison and John Gillies remain sidelined.

Kinlochshiel welcome Glenurquhart. Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “Jonnie MacAskill and Zander MacRae miss out through work commitments and although David Falconer’s building up his fitness, I don’t think we’ll see him until the end of June.”

Glen’s Fergus Robertson completes his three-game ban.

Beauly can extend their lead at the top of Mowi National Division but won’t find it easy at third-placed Glasgow Mid Argyll.

The pick of the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup first round ties is the derby between Col Glen and Inveraray.

Badenoch remain two points clear at the WCA Mowi National Division summit after defeating Inverness 3-0.

Rhona McIntyre, Megan Ralph and Jeanette McGregor all scored and although the league leaders don’t have a fixture this weekend, they travel to Spean Bridge in the league a week later to face second-placed Lochaber.

Meanwhile, the Camanachd Association has commenced the search for a new chief executive officer as current incumbent Derek Keir has accepted the offer to become the new CEO for Scottish Hockey. Keir is expected to move on in July after seven years in post.