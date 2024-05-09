Moray SNP minister Richard Lochhead in hospital due to illness

Moray SNP minister Richard Lochhead is currently in hospital after he was admitted due to illness earlier this week.

The veteran nationalist said he would have to “take some time” to get better again before he makes his return to parliament.

In a message to constituents, Mr Lochhead said he was in Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

The Moray MSP remained in his role as the SNP’s business minister when new First Minister John Swinney announced his cabinet on Wednesday.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, who is also economy secretary, will take over responsibility for his brief while he is absent.

It’s not yet known when Mr Lochhead is expected to resume his duties in the government.

‘Incredibly grateful’ to medical staff

He wrote: “Earlier this week, following a few days of feeling ill, I was admitted to Dr Gray’s Hospital, where I am currently being looked after by their excellent medical teams.

“For now, I need to take some time to focus on getting well and back to my feet again.

“In the meantime, my constituency team will continue to take forward any casework on behalf of my Moray constituents and are, as always, available to anyone in Moray requiring assistance.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the clinicians at Dr Gray’s for the exceptional care I’ve received in recent days.

“I look forward to getting back to working, in due course, on behalf of the people of Moray just as soon as I’ve recovered from this period of illness.”

First Minister John Swinney said: “I wish Richard Lochhead well and he, Fiona and their family are much in my thoughts just now.”

The first minister was joined by numerous senior SNP figures who all sent their best wishes to Mr Lochhead.

Mr Lochhead has been an MSP in the Scottish Parliament since it first opened in 1999.

He served as the government’s rural affairs chief from 2007 to 2016, and was also an energy minister focused on the transition away from oil and gas until last March.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Richard Lochhead’s ministerial responsibilities will be managed by the deputy first minister and cabinet secretary for the economy and Gaelic during his absence.”