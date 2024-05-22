Would you eat a ‘healthier’ buttery? Well now you can in Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Would you eat a ‘healthier’ buttery? Well now you can in Peterhead

It has 73% less saturated fat and 91% less salt than the original rowie.

By Chris Cromar
Peterhead bakers holding healthy butteries.
The healthy butteries are made by Hame Bakery in Peterhead. Image:

A bakery in Peterhead has reinvented the much-loved north-east delicacy, the buttery/rowie, to make it healthier for customers.

Hame Bakery, which has two branches in the Buchan town, has revamped their original buttery recipe to create a new product to appeal to health conscious customers.

The family-owned business’ healthier buttery has 73% less saturated fat and 91% less salt than the original, making a huge difference to the product’s nutritional content.

Butteries.
Butteries are usually high in salt. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The changes were made thanks to funding from the Healthier Bakery Fund, an initiative from Food and Drink Federation (FDF) Scotland and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) to help Scottish bakery businesses make their products healthier.

Traditionally made with flour, salt, yeast and a large amount of fat/lard, it is claimed that the beloved bake has fallen out of favour with younger people.

‘We’ve found young people are more focused on their health’

“There’s no question that butteries are very high in fat and salt, and we’ve found young people are more focused on their health,” explains Hame Bakery owner and baker Patrick Jackson.

“We used to make 50 tins of 12 dozen butteries just for our Saturday trade, but it has now fallen to about 20 tins, so we’ve seen a real shift which we’ve put down to an increased focus on health.”

Mr Jackson says that Hame Bakery is not afraid to try new things to meet consumer aspirations, which inspired the change.

“Our multi-seed bread is extremely popular and it has no added salt or sugar. So, we thought, why not create a buttery like this?”

Hame Bakery, Peterhead.
Hame Bakery has two shops in Peterhead. Image: Google Maps.

The funding allowed the baker time and space to focus on recipe development, done in-house in Peterhead.

He said: “The main aim was to make a healthier buttery by incorporating wholegrain flour and more seeds, but we made real progress in reducing the fat.

“It was a lot of trial and error. I made multiple samples by simply going into major retailers and picking up different products and trialling the lighter fat alternatives.”

In addition to the reduction of fat and salt, dietary fibre has increased by 121%, with calories being reduced by 24%.

Mr Jackson added: We’ve been selling our healthier butteries now since January and we make about 10 dozen each week. It’s not the same taste, but we have a lot of repeat customers and if it is helping with people’s diet, then that is great.”

‘Fantastic work by Patrick and his team at Hame Bakery’

Head of public health nutrition at Food Standards Scotland, Laura Wilson said: “It’s important to enable businesses, like Hame Bakery, to have the time and space to try new things with an aim to improve the nutritional content of their products and, ultimately, the health of their customers.

FDF Scotland’s reformulation for health manager, Joanne Burns added: “The fantastic work by Patrick and his team at Hame Bakery in developing their better buttery highlights the amazing potential that the bakery industry has to make traditional recipes healthier.”

