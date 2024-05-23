Shinty: Injury blow for Newtonmore ahead of Camanachd Cup clash

Newtonmore were dealt a bitter blow ahead of their Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup second-round tie at Oban Camanachd with confirmation that key defender Rory Kennedy suffered a fractured arm against Fort William last week.

Kennedy was in a cast from his shoulder to his wrist afterwards and is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks.

With Steven Macdonald suspended, and Conor Jones and Duncan MacPherson both injured, the last thing Newtonmore needed was another absentee.

Co-manager Norman MacArthur said: “We have too many good guys out at the moment.

“We need our full squad for these games, and we’re a million miles away from that.

“As well as the boys who are missing, Michael Russell, Iain Robinson and Arron MacBean are all playing with injuries, as is Martin Hall who has a fractured elbow.

“We threw young Joe Coyle on at half-time last week and he was fantastic. On that performance, Joe will be with the first team from now on.”

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans had better news: “Over the last fortnight, our substitutes have been game-changers, especially Ross Macmillan who’s giving us goals. Gregor Macdonald’s available again and he’s been a real find this last year and he’s certainly in my thoughts to start on Saturday.

“This is the first time this year that everyone’s available which gives me a good headache.”

Matheson could be back for Lovat

Greg Matheson could return after a five-week absence for Lovat against Caberfeidh.

Lovat boss Jamie Matheson said: “Callum Cruden and Danny Kelly are available again after missing last week’s defeat to Kinlochshiel.

“I’ll hopefully have Greg back too which would give everyone a boost as he started the season really well. We won’t take risks with him though.

“The lads who’ve come in over recent games have done really well so I’ve some big decisions to make.”

Cabers boss Garry Reid said: “With Kyle Grant now back, I hope to have an unchanged squad meaning youngsters Kenzie Taylor and Matthew MacPherson keep their places following good recent performances.”

Tribute to Kings legends

Kingussie will honour two of their legendary figures as they name their two 50-seater stands after Ian Ross and Donnie Grant ahead of their tie against Bute at the Dell.

Manager Iain Borthwick gave team news, saying: “Iain Fraser trained this week and looks ready to return. James Falconer trained too, and did well, but he’s more likely to return the week after against Lochaber in the league.”

Bute’s Scott Harvey is suspended.

Skye manager Willie MacDonald is without three keys players for Glenurquhart’s visit.

He said: “John Gillies is on holiday which at least gives his injured hand more time to heal.

“Ryan Harrison isn’t fit yet and keeper Ryan Morrison is unavailable.” Second team keeper Ally MacDonald will play.

Lochaber manager Ally Ferguson is without Barry Macdonald ahead of Kyles Athletic’s visit.

He said: “Barry is at a wedding this weekend but, otherwise, I have a full squad to pick from.”

Kyles remain minus Andrew King. The sides drew 5-5 in the league a fortnight ago.

Keith MacRae returns for Kinlochshiel’s trip to Beauly.

Manager Willie MacRae said: “We rested Keith against Lovat last week, but he’ll return. Archie MacRae remains out through work commitments though.”

Fort William’s Graham Cameron begins a two-game suspension following his red card against Newtonmore last week so misses the tie against Inverness.

There’s an all-National Division clash between Inveraray and Glasgow Mid Argyll at the Winterton.

Badenoch go four points clear at the top of the WCA National Division after beating second placed Lochaber 5-2 at Spean Bridge.

Zoe Reid and Jeanette McGregor bagged doubles for Badenoch with Megan Ralph also netting. Leah Maxtone and Natalie MacDonald countered.

Badenoch travel to newly-promoted Dunadd this weekend. The Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup quarter-final draw gives holders Skye a trip to Inverness and also pairs Glenurquhart and Lochaber, Badenoch and Dunadd and Kinlochshiel and Glasgow Mid Argyll.