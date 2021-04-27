Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen players need to look themselves in the mirror

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

It’s time for some of the Aberdeen players to look themselves in the mirror and ask themselves if they are doing enough for the cause following their Scottish Cup exit to Dundee United on Sunday.

Following a promising start under Stephen Glass Sunday was a huge backwards step. It was the poorest display I’ve seen from the team this season and I would agree with the manager’s assessment that the players looked like they had nothing in the tank.

He is being honest but if I was one of those Aberdeen players I would be fired up following that statement. As a professional it should be a damning indictment to be told by your manager that you’re not performing to an acceptable standard mentally or physically.

Stephen is barely in the door at the Dons and he will no doubt have spent yesterday analysing what went wrong but I don’t buy this idea of tiredness. I know it has been an unusual season due to the Covid pandemic but successful teams play and compete for honours over 60 to 70 games a season.

That’s why I don’t accept this idea the Aberdeen players are tired. What they are is devoid of ideas, goals and confidence and Sunday summed up the season for me. From an encouraging display in midweek against Celtic the Dons slumped in arguably an even more important game by failing to get going.

The players should be grateful the fans were not there. The atmosphere inside Pittodrie would have been toxic had the place been packed for such an important game only for the players to perform as poorly as they did. It was so bad the team was lucky not to lose by five or six.

I feel for Stephen as he will know this is a huge opportunity missed to land silverware, especially after Rangers were knocked out by St Johnstone a few hours later.

I know Hibs are above the Dons in the league but looking at the final four in the competition Aberdeen would have fancied their chances against any of them.

The manager wants a response in the final three matches even if the Dons do miss out on third place and for those guys on loan or out of contract in the summer they had better provide one or they will not be here for pre-season training.

Futures are at stake under the new manager and it is time some of these guys showed a desire to be at Pittodrie beyond May.

© SNS Group

While Aberdeen were left crestfallen I cannot let the weekend pass without congratulating St Johnstone on a wonderful penalty shootout win against Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday night.

When the Gers took the lead with four minutes of extra-time remaining I thought the tie was done and dusted but Saints goalkeeper Zander Clark had other ideas as he played a key part in the stoppage time equaliser before cementing his cup hero status in the penalty shootout.

I laughed at seeing Chris Kane getting the final touch for the equaliser. Clark was off to the races celebrating what he thought was his dramatic equaliser and only the coldest of hearts would deny him his moment of glory.

It was a wonderful fairytale finish for Saints and their shock win at Ibrox means this is the first time since 1947 that Celtic and Rangers have failed to reach the semi-final of both cup competitions in the same season.

We all want to see the trophies shared around and it is great to see other clubs get their shot at glory.

© SNS Group

Caley Thistle need to provide some clarity on the future following their failure to qualify for the playoffs.

Hearts ended Inverness hopes of a top four finish on Saturday with a 3-0 win at Tynecastle and I do believe Caley Jags simply ran out of time in their efforts to make the playoffs.

Had they had another three or four games then I’m convinced Neil McCann and Billy Dodds would have got the team over the line but the truth is it was too little, too late for my old club.

You cannot draw 11 out of 26 and expect to be a top four team and it has come back to bit the club hard at the finish line.

The season will end on Friday against Ayr United and I hope the club makes an announcement before the game on what is happening next season.

Players are out of contract and they need to know whether John Robertson is returning to the duguout or if Neil will continue. There are decisions which need to be made on contracts and pre-season and the players and fans deserve to know who will make them.