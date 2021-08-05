Stephen Gallacher: Tour tie-up a game changer for men’s professional golf

The strategic announcement between the European Tour and the PGA Tour is a game changer.

When a link-up between the two main men’s tours was announced last year we all wondered what it would mean for the game.

But Tuesday’s announcement of co-sanctioned events has brought added opportunities for players on both tours, a huge boost for the profile of the Scottish Open and a substantial increase in prize money for the Irish Open.

It really is an unbelievable deal. To partner with the biggest brand in golf is fabulous and I could not be happier to see the Scottish Open front and centre of it all after becoming a co-sanctioned event between the tours.

Add in two opportunities to play in PGA Tour events in the form of the other two co-sanctioned events, the Barbasol Championship and the Barracuda Championship, and it’s a win-win for everyone.

FedEx Cup and Race to Dubai points will be on offer in all three of those tournaments, too, which is terrific.

As part of the agreement, the European Tour will give up 70 spots in the field for the Scottish Open for PGA Tour members.

That sounds like a lot, but when you factor in the fact it means the likes of Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood can come back to the UK to play and take a PGA Tour spot, it means the actual number non-European Tour guys will be much less than everyone thinks.

The trade-off of course is the PGA Tour will give up 50 spots in both the Barbasol Championship, which is held the same week of the Scottish Open in July, and the Barracuda Championship, which runs the same week as the Open.

Traditionally, if you were not playing in the Scottish Open or the Open, it meant two weeks off, but following Tuesday’s announcement you now have the opportunity to go and play in the United States for two weeks.

If that’s not enticing enough, remember a win over there in one of those events means you gain a PGA Tour card, too.

We are still waiting for confirmation of where the Scottish Open will be held, but European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley was very positive about the Renaissance Club’s prospects of hosting the event for a fourth year running in 2022 when questioned on Tuesday.

Time will tell if that does happen, but it will be a new era for the tournament wherever it is held as we have a new title sponsor in Genesis.

This year was the last with abrdn as the tournament sponsor, but I know they are remaining involved in the event, which they have done so much to help promote on the global stage for many years.

I know I’m grateful, as is the European Tour, for all the support they have given to the game both in Scotland and internationally through the years.

Covid restrictions beginning to ease on Tour

It is great to be back home for a European Tour event in Scotland this week in the shape of the Hero Open on the Torrance course at Fairmont St Andrews.

It is the first of a run of five tournaments in the next six weeks for me and it feels good to be getting back out there.

Having had both my Covid vaccinations, I’m pleased to report we are seeing some of the restrictions which have been in place on the European Tour being restricted.

We’ve had to remain in a bubble at the tournament venue for the last year, but this week we’ve been allowed to go out to eat and I’ve been able to stay at home until last night.

I’ll be able to take a plus one to the London Club next week for the Cazoo Classic as well, which is terrific as it means my wife Helen will be able to come along.

It is those little things which make life on tour a little easier. As far as this week goes, however, having so many Scottish lads competing is great too.

In total there are 17 of us in the field and that is not including Bob MacIntyre, who is in Tennessee for the FedEx St Jude Invitational. I genuinely cannot recall playing in an event which had more Scots in the field.

Here’s hoping one of us can make home advantage count come Sunday.

Caddies should be rewarded for Olympic glory too

Ian Poulter brought up an interesting discussion at the weekend when he said caddies should also receive a medal in the Olympics.

I had not given it much thought until the subject was raised, but, the more I think about it, the more I find myself agreeing with him. I wonder if gold medallist Xander Schauffele would too.

We have coaches and support staff around us, but when we are on the course the only person we can turn to is our caddie. Their ability to keep us calm and focused and advice can fundamentally impact on whether shots are dropped or birdies are made.

That’s why they should be rewarded. They’ve played as big a role as any medallist has and, given my son Jack is on my bag, I know I don’t even have to ask him if he thinks would deserve a medal. He’d be after mine if he didn’t get one.

It has got me thinking though. Are there other Olympic sports where the winner relies on someone else so much? Does the horse get a medal in equestrian? You could make the same case that it probably should.