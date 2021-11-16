Tennis: Kyle Edmund pulls out of Battle of the Brits – Scotland v England at P&J Live in Aberdeen

Britain’s third-ranked male tennis player Kyle Edmund will no longer take part in Battle of the Brits – Scotland v England at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Edmund is still recovering from knee surgery required to fix a problem which has dogged him since 2018 and kept him out of competitive action since October 2020.

It was hoped the 26-year-old would be fit enough to take part in the Granite City event on December 21 and 22, alongside the likes of Sir Andy Murray, Jamie Murray, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans, but organisers confirmed he has been forced to withdraw.

Jack Draper joins Team England as Kyle Edmund has sadly been forced to withdraw from the event because of a slower than expected recovery from a knee injury, we welcome @jackdraper0 and look forward to seeing Kyle back on the court soon 💪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎾 #battleofthebrits pic.twitter.com/i5ptsUTvh2 — Schroders Battle of The Brits (@BattleofTheBrit) November 16, 2021

Edmund has been replaced on Team England by Jack Draper, the British no.7, and will now target a return at the Australian Open – the first Grand Slam event of the year – in January.

The celebrity team captains for Battle of the Brits – Scotland v England have also been announced.

Scotland’s captains will be football legend Ally McCoist and Aberdeen’s Open champion Paul Lawrie, with England helmed by TV presenter Clare Balding and another former football, Chris Sutton.