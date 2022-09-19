Agriculture and food security must be the focus after drought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Agriculture and food security must be the focus after drought

By Richard Wright
September 19, 2022, 1:55 pm Updated: September 19, 2022, 1:56 pm
Ukraine is far from being the huge export force it was for grain crops.
Agriculture and food security were eclipsed in the hour-long state of the union speech delivered by the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen.

Instead, she concentrated on the humanitarian aspects of the war in Ukraine, while warning that the energy crisis created by Russia’s invasion would have a significant impact on all EU member states facing gas shortages.

She warned an energy crisis in Europe could easily become an economic crisis – a reference to the risk of gas, even electricity, rationing if voluntary initiatives do not work.

Healthy and resilient agriculture

She did acknowledge Europe needed healthy and resilient agriculture that preserved biodiversity and soil fertility.

The European Commission says that despite drought for much of the summer there was sufficient rainfall to deliver reasonable yields from spring crops in Ukraine.

However, this has been more than offset by the impact of the Russian invasion on once-fertile land. There have also been problems obtaining seeds, fertiliser, and even tractor fuel.

Farmers have, however, proved resilient in the face of the invasion. According to the EU’s joint research council (JRC) crop bulletin, 20%-plus of wheat and barley production, 13% of rapeseed and 10% of sunflowers are in areas affected by the conflict.

Food security

The JRC says this will reduce harvestable crops and overall production. This confirms that even if the blockade of Black Sea ports continues to be eased, Ukraine is far from being the export force it was for grain and other crops.

Meanwhile, lobby organisation representing agriculture, food processing and the agricultural supply industry have come together to warn the European Commission of the consequences for food security if energy costs continue to rise.

They have also again said that if rationing, particularly of gas, has to be imposed, their sectors should be given special treatment to maintain production.

In a statement targeted at the commission they said the industry was in a unique perfect storm because of rising costs and the impact which droughts have had on production and raw material availability when events in Ukraine have reduced imports.

