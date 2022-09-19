‘It’s just a thank you’: Row of hay bales decorated in tribute to the Queen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hay bales in Aberdeenshire have been decorated in tribute to the Queen.

Jenna Ross – who previously made eye-catching hay bale displays for the Tour of Britain – painted the bales in recognition of the monarch’s long life of service.

Miss Ross, from Craskins Farm, Tarland, placed the bales in a field on the Queen’s View.

It took her two days to complete the paintings, which was made difficult because of rain.

Miss Ross, who was made an OBE for services to agriculture and science in the Queen’s final birthday honours, said: “I painted them for her life’s work as an amazing leader that’s given so much, not just the world but locally to those in Deeside and Aberdeenshire.

“So it’s just a thank you. A way of remembering her by acknowledging the work that she’s done.”

Another Aberdeenshire tribute

It is just one of the many tributes that have come in from Royal Deeside since the Queen’s death.

The tribute is located on the picturesque Queen’s view, near Tarland. The Munro behind Balmoral castle, Lochnagar, is visible in the distance.

Scotland’s national poet released a poem called Lochnagar after the Queen’s death to remember a “landscape that she loved so well”.

Miss Ross is a world-renowned malacologist and nematologist, and has been an honorary fellow of the School of Biological Science at the university for more than 10 years.

She is also director of the Oxford Farming Conference which is one of the biggest agricultural conferences in the UK. The Princess Royal is its patron.

The Queen’s countryside passion

She said: “The Queen had a passion for horses, a passion for her cattle, and a real appreciation of the countryside.

“I think the Queen has a passion for the countryside but also for the whole royal family.

“King Charles has always been an advocate of agriculture just like the Queen.

“I think the link between the royal family and agriculture is very strong.”

This is not the only hay bale painting Miss Ross has done on her family’s farm.

Last year, her display for the Tour of Britain won awards and raised money for a north-east sensory charity.

She has also created Christmas and Halloween displays following the success of her first one in lockdown.