‘It’s just a thank you’: Row of hay bales decorated in tribute to the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It’s just a thank you’: Row of hay bales decorated in tribute to the Queen

By Cameron Roy
September 19, 2022, 2:37 pm Updated: September 19, 2022, 5:15 pm
Dr Jenna Ross has painted the hay bales in the Queen's honour. Supplied by Dr Jenna Ross.
Dr Jenna Ross has painted the hay bales in the Queen's honour. Supplied by Dr Jenna Ross.

Hay bales in Aberdeenshire have been decorated in tribute to the Queen.

Jenna Ross – who previously made eye-catching hay bale displays for the Tour of Britain – painted the bales in recognition of the monarch’s long life of service.

Miss Ross, from Craskins Farm, Tarland, placed the bales in a field on the Queen’s View.

It took her two days to complete the paintings, which was made difficult because of rain.

Miss Ross, who was made an OBE for services to agriculture and science in the Queen’s final birthday honours, said: “I painted them for her life’s work as an amazing leader that’s given so much, not just the world but locally to those in Deeside and Aberdeenshire.

“So it’s just a thank you. A way of remembering her by acknowledging the work that she’s done.”

The paintings have been done to say thank you to a neighbour. Supplied by Dr Jenna Ross.

Another Aberdeenshire tribute

It is just one of the many tributes that have come in from Royal Deeside since the Queen’s death.

The tribute is located on the picturesque Queen’s view, near Tarland. The Munro behind Balmoral castle, Lochnagar, is visible in the distance.

Scotland’s national poet released a poem called Lochnagar after the Queen’s death to remember a “landscape that she loved so well”.

Dr Ross was recently awarded an OBE. Supplied by Aberdeen University.

Miss Ross is a world-renowned malacologist and nematologist, and has been an honorary fellow of the School of Biological Science at the university for more than 10 years.

She is also director of the Oxford Farming Conference which is one of the biggest agricultural conferences in the UK. The Princess Royal is its patron.

The Queen’s countryside passion

She said: “The Queen had a passion for horses, a passion for her cattle, and a real appreciation of the countryside.

“I think the Queen has a passion for the countryside but also for the whole royal family.

“King Charles has always been an advocate of agriculture just like the Queen.

Supplied by Dr Jenna Ross.

“I think the link between the royal family and agriculture is very strong.”

This is not the only hay bale painting Miss Ross has done on her family’s farm.

Last year, her display for the Tour of Britain won awards and raised money for a north-east sensory charity.

She has also created Christmas and Halloween displays following the success of her first one in lockdown.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Brian Binnie, who grew up in Aberdeen and followed Neil Armstrong into space, dies…
CR0038227 People watch the Queen's funeral at the Balmoral bar, Ballater. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 19-09-2022`
Visitors from around world gather in Ballater pub for 'funeral of a friend'
0
Stonehaven British Legion opened its doors to the community for people to come together to watch the Queen's funeral. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘The services did her proud’: Emotions run high in Stonehaven British Legion during Queen's…
0
The Queen's funeral was broadcast live at Vue Cinema in Aberdeen. Photos: Kath Flannery, 19/09/2022.
'It was very emotional': Around 70 watch Queen's funeral at Vue Cinema in Aberdeen
0
Countless flowers have been placed at the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
'More personal than watching on TV': Balmoral tributes continue to grow during Queen's funeral
0
Griffin Riches is in London. Supplied by Scouts.
'I am honoured': Aberdeen Scout volunteer helps manage queues waiting to see Queen lying…
0
Post Thumbnail
£100m deals for north-east firm KCA Deutag
1
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. For PT piece on death of QEII comparing similarities in teh two Queens' characters Picture shows; Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Victoria. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
The remarkable similarities between Queen Elizabeth and her great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria
0
Ghana Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh will be in Aberdeen to promote trade opportunities.
Ghana's energy minister to promote oil and gas opportunities for north-east firms
1
William Hanratty. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Thief nabbed £6,700 bike outside Poundstretcher to sell for drugs

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; John Dunnigan was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Driver jailed after flouting disqualification for 25th time
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie 'must be knocking at the door' of Scotland squad, says boss…
0
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: The Queen, environmental protests and events that have lodged in our memories
0
Toddlers are generally blissfully unaware of social media (Photo: MNStudio/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Social media is a force for good - but I'm keeping my…
0
Philippa Grant at Maggies Highland in 2010. Picture Sandy McCook
Philippa Grant, a Highland countess: Family and friends pay tribute to a 'tour de…
0
Brian Binnie, who grew up in Aberdeen and followed Neil Armstrong into space, dies…

Editor's Picks