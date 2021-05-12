Tony Blair to speak at this year’s Hay Festival

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Former prime minister Tony Blair is to speak at this year’s Hay Festival.

He will headline the PM300 series of events on leadership and global democracy at the literature and arts festival.

Mr Blair will be interviewed by his former Labour Party colleague Alastair Campbell, who served as his spin doctor.

Tony Blair and Alastair Campbell (Ben Curtis/PA)

Hay Festival artist manager Heather Salisbury said: “We’re delighted to welcome former prime minister Tony Blair onto the Hay Festival programme for the first ever time in a far-ranging conversation on some of the most prevalent challenges of our times.

“This spring we beam our programme to you from Richard Booth’s Bookshop in the heart of Hay-on-Wye, welcoming writers, readers, thinkers and reamers together from around the world to join our digital party.

“Let’s meet this moment of challenge with hope. Join us.”

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The PM300 series marks 300 years since the UK’s first prime minister came to power.

The festival, which is being held online this year, will take place over 12 days from May 26 to June 6.

Mr Blair will appear on June 3 at 4pm.

Other figures appearing at this year’s Hay Festival include actress Kate Winslet, the Duchess of Cornwall, comedian Rob Brydon and poet Benjamin Zephaniah.