Felicity Jones: I thought I’d broken my back in hot air balloon crash

Felicity Jones feared she had broken her back in a hot air balloon crash while filming her latest movie.

The Rogue One actress, 36, and co-star Eddie Redmayne, 37, had an accident while filming The Aeronauts.

Jones, who plays an obsessive air balloon pilot in the movie, told Porter: “My eye missed the metal corner of this wooden chest, by about five centimetres.

“I was wearing a corset as well, to add insult to injury.

“At that moment I thought I might actually have broken my back, as I couldn’t move,” she told the digital magazine.

And she said of Redmayne: “Eddie and I (were) holding hands and hoping for the best as we hit the ground at an incredible velocity.”

Redmayne has previously spoken about the incident, saying: “The crash was intense, I’m not going to lie.

“We came thundering down and crashed into these trees and then the basket crunched to the ground and we were flung back.

“In the basket in the film is a campaign chest, a big piece of furniture, and Felicity’s head smacked against the piece of furniture and there was this ominous silence.

“But fortunately she lived to tell the tale.”

