Who is nominated at the 27th SAG Awards?

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names are among the nominees at the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Chadwick Boseman was posthumously recognised for his roles in Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom while a host of British stars were also nominated.

Here are the nominees in full:

Cast in a motion picture

– Da 5 Bloods

– Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

– Minari

– One Night In Miami

– The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Male actor in a leading role

– Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)

– Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

– Sir Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

– Gary Oldman (Mank)

– Steven Yeun (Minari)

Female actor in a leading role

– Amy Adams (Hillbilly Elegy)

– Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

– Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)

– Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

– Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Male actor in a supporting role

– Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

– Chadwick Boseman (Da 5 Bloods)

– Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)

– Jared Leto (The Little Things)

– Leslie Odom Jr (One Night In Miami)

Female actor in a supporting role

– Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

– Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

– Olivia Colman (The Father)

– Yug-Jung Youn (Minari)

– Helena Zengel (News Of The World)

Stunt ensemble in a motion picture

– Da 5 Bloods

– Mulan

– News Of The World

– The Trial Of The Chicago 7

– Wonder Woman 1984

Stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

– The Boys

– Cobra Kai

– Lovecraft Country

– The Mandalorian

– Westworld

Ensemble in a drama series

– Better Call Saul

– Bridgerton

– The Crown

– Lovecraft Country

– Ozark

Ensemble in a comedy series

– Dead To Me

– The Flight Attendant

– The Great

– Schitt’s Creek

– Ted Lasso

Male actor in a drama series

– Jason Bateman (Ozark)

– Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)

– Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

– Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

– Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Female actor in a drama series

– Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

– Olivia Colman (The Crown)

– Emma Corrin (The Crown)

– Julia Garner (Ozark)

– Laura Linney (Ozark)

Male actor in a comedy series

– Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

– Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

– Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

– Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

– Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Female actor in a comedy series

– Christina Applegate (Dead To Me)

– Linda Cardellini (Dead To Me)

– Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

– Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

– Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Male actor in a television movie or miniseries

– Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit)

– Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

– Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

– Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)

– Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Female actor in a television movie or miniseries

– Cate Blanchett (Mrs America)

– Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

– Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)

– Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

– Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)