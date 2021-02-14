David and Victoria Beckham exchange Valentine’s Day messages

Something went wrong - please try again later.

David and Victoria Beckham have exchanged Valentine’s Day messages on social media.

The former footballer labelled his wife “the most amazing mummy and the most inspiring wife” in an Instagram post.

He shared the message alongside an image of them embracing.

Alongside an image of them cutting their wedding cake with a sword, Victoria added: “Happy Valentine’s Day. I love you so much!

“You are the best husband and most amazing daddy.”

Former first lady Michelle Obama posted a Valentine’s Day message to former US president Barack Obama on Twitter.

Alongside an image of them together, she wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day, @barackobama! Life is always brighter when I’m by your side.”

Happy Valentine’s Day, @barackobama! Life is always brighter when I'm by your side. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cqwRMgF5s1 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2021

Alongside a photo with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, pop star Dua Lipa wrote: “Happy V-Day Lovers xx.”

Fitness guru Joe Wicks shared a photo of a giant cookie with a Valentine’s message written on top.

Alongside the photo, he wrote: “Breakfast is served. Happy Valentine’s Day everyone.”

Podcast host and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner Giovanna Fletcher posted a photo of her husband Tom embracing their children.

Writing on Instagram, she added: So thankful to love for helping us grow this! Love you @tomfletcher xxx.”