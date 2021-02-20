Victoria and David Beckham celebrate ‘sweet and kind’ son Cruz on birthday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Victoria Beckham has celebrated her “sweet and kind” son Cruz on his 16th birthday.

The fashion designer shared a montage of videos and photos of her youngest boy as she marked his special day.

Beckham and husband David are also parents to sons Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, and daughter Harper, nine.

She wrote on Instagram: “Happy Birthday!! @cruzbeckham we all love u so much xxxx

We are so proud of the man you have turned into! So sweet and so kind x we love you x kisses.”

David also shared a video and photo tribute, to the soundtrack of Friends theme tune I’ll Be There For You by The Rembrandts.

The video ends with a clip of the footballer and his son comparing the way they sing the song.

He wrote: “Happy 16th Birthday to my little man… Have the most amazing day , dad is so proud of you.

“Love you always and forever. Sorry about the singing.”

Brooklyn and Romeo both also shared sweet tributes to their brother, with Brookyln writing: “Happy 16th birthday Cruz x love you so much lil bro.”

Cruz, who is an aspiring musician, has recently been showing off his enthusiasm for graffiti painting, sharing pictures of his efforts on social media.