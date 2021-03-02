Bring It On musical starring Amber Davies to open in London later this year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Love Island star Amber Davies and Olympian Louis Smith will star in the musical stage version of cheerleading film Bring It On when the show opens in London later this year.

It has been confirmed the show will run at Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall from December 8 to January 22, following eight performances at the New Theatre, Peterborough.

Amber Davies (Uli Davies)

It was previously announced that Davies, who won Love Island in 2017 and has since starred as Judy Bernly in Dolly Parton’s 9 To 5 The Musical, will play Campbell in the show, while Smith, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2012, will play Cameron.

The stage show, which has had a successful run on Broadway, features an original score by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Pulitzer Prize-winning Tom Kitt, and Miranda wrote the lyrics with Amanda Green.

The book was written by Jeff Whitty, the writer of adult puppet show Avenue Q.

Louis Smith (Uli Weber)

The show is based on the 2000 film, which starred Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku and Gabrielle Union as competitive cheerleaders.

The musical version will star Davies as Campbell, the newly crowned captain of the cheer squad, who moves to a new school and fears her cheerleading days are over until she forms an unlikely friendship.

Tickets for Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall will be on general sale from Friday March 5.