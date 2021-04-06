Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding welcomes first child with wife Liv Lo

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding has welcomed his first child with wife Liv Lo.

Golding shared a black and white photo on Instagram of Lo cradling the newborn as he looked down at the baby’s face.

He wrote: “This woman right here. Beyond anything I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you.”

Fitness influencer Lo shared photos from the birth, as well as a close-up of Golding’s hand holding the baby’s fingers.

She wrote: “On March 31st our lives changed forever.”

She announced she was taking a break from Instagram, adding: “I’ll prob be up during midnight breastfeeds checking in on you, but otherwise ‘I’ll be back’ xx.”

The couple announced in November they were expecting a baby.

Lo wrote on Instagram in November: “Such immense joy this little one has brought us already.

“Now we get to share it with you.”

In a matching post, Golding wrote: “2021 is already looking brighter.”