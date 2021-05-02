Victoria Beckham sends football-themed birthday message to husband David

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Victoria Beckham has shared a football-themed birthday message to her husband David Beckham.

The former footballer celebrated his 46th birthday on Sunday.

Victoria marked the occasion by posting a picture on social media which showed a smiling David posing next to two large model football players made from balloons.

They were decorated in the colours of Inter Miami, David’s MLS football team.

Alongside the picture, she wrote: “Birthday boy @davidbeckham with his @intermiamicf team mates!! X Happy Birthday!!!”

She said there were “similarities” in the appearance of David and the model players.

Victoria added: “Looks like you’re catching me up!! To a very special husband and the most incredible daddy x.

“Happy birthday we all love you so so much x.”

David and Victoria married in 1999.