EastEnders references Euro 2020 final in hastily filmed scene

EastEnders lamented England’s Euro 2020 final loss in a hastily filmed scene for Monday’s episode of the BBC soap.

Producers confirmed earlier in the day they had decided to reference the match after the Three Lions lost to Italy on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Bukayo Saka, a 19-year-old winger, saw his decisive spot-kick saved.

#EastEnders will be referencing the Euro 2020 final in tonight’s episode! Head to our @bbceastenders Instagram and Facebook pages for more info. #ThreeLions #ProudOfEngland pic.twitter.com/b67IQhGMpX — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) July 12, 2021

Viewers who tuned into the show on Monday saw Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) forlornly wandering through Albert Square draped in an England flag.

Speaking to Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell), Billy said: “You know, I was seven when we won the World Cup. I just hope I’m about long enough to see us win something else.”

Billy said he thought the arrival of former football manager Harry Redknapp in Albert Square – he made a cameo appearance last week – was a “sign” England would win.

Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) approached Billy and Bobby and suggested Gareth Southgate erred in not being more proactive following Luke Shaw’s early opening goal.

England’s Bukayo Saka saw his decisive penalty saved, meaning Italy won Euro 2020 (Nick Potts/PA)

“We should have brought on another attacker and killed them off when we were at 1-0,” she said.

“Had to put on Love Island in the end, I mean it got too much, it was too emotional. And I’m glad that I did because to see Saka crying live on TV would have broken my heart.”

Referencing the victorious Italians, Kim added: “It’s gonna be a long time till I have spaghetti Bolognese or chicken arrabbiata, let me tell you. But don’t worry boys, I mean the World Cup’s next year, innit?”

A downtrodden Billy, walking away, said: “It will come home, Bob.”

England’s defeat attracted the highest TV audience since the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997, provisional figures showed.