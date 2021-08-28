Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment

Dotty Cotton’s estranged mother to make surprise return to EastEnders

By Press Association
August 29, 2021, 12:04 am
Martha Cope as Sandy Gibson in EastEnders (BBC/PA)
Actress Martha Cope is to join EastEnders as Sandy Gibson, the troubled mother of Dotty Cotton.

Cope has appeared in TV dramas including Doctors, Family Affairs, Doctor Who and Holby City and will make her debut in the Square in scenes due to air in autumn.

Sandy’s surprise arrival in Walford will cause friction with her estranged daughter, played by Milly Zero.

Past alcohol problems led Sandy to have a short-lived relationship with the infamous Nick Cotton (John Altman) during which she fell pregnant with Dotty.

She eventually told Nick about their daughter while he was in prison and he took over custody upon his release, lying to Dotty that Sandy had died in a car crash.

Sandy’s last appearance on the Square was when Dot Cotton, played by June Brown, helped reunite mother and daughter. The character was played in 2010 by Caroline Pegg.

Since Dotty returned to Walford in 2019, Sandy has stayed away, until now.

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Milly Zero plays Sandy’s daughter Dotty (Ian West/PA)

Cope said: “I have watched EastEnders since it began and I’m beyond excited to join such an iconic show and having a great time playing Sandy.”

Jon Sen, executive producer of EastEnders, said: “Martha is a brilliant addition to our cast – we’re excited to welcome her to Walford. To say Sandy has a chequered past is an understatement and it’s no secret that Dotty’s upbringing was marred by her parents.

“Sandy’s arrival catches Dotty off guard and she’ll be forced to confront everything she’s tried to leave behind.”

