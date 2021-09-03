Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Roman Kemp tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Soccer Aid

By Press Association
September 3, 2021, 5:25 pm Updated: September 3, 2021, 7:14 pm
Roman Kemp (Ian West/PA)
Radio DJ Roman Kemp has revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of his planned appearance in the Soccer Aid charity football match.

He was due to play in the World XI for the Unicef event on Saturday at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium in a team that will be managed by Harry Redknapp.

However on Friday Kemp said he is “absolutely gutted” to have tested positive.

The Capital presenter tweeted: “I’ve had a positive test come through so I won’t be playing at @SoccerAid tomorrow night.

“I’ll be cheering from a sofa and hope that everyone donates as much as they can for the cause.

“Come on Soccer Aid World XI FC!”

Kemp said he is “extremely grateful” to have had both of his coronavirus jabs.

“If you’re still wondering if you should get it please please do,” he added.

A post on Soccer Aid’s official Instagram page on Thursday showed Kemp training with his teammates ahead of the match.

The event will still be going ahead on Saturday.

A spokesman for Soccer Aid said: “A robust testing process is in place and being overseen by global digital health company, Prenetics – the same organisation which has been responsible for the safe return of domestic football in England, including the Premier League.”

Celebrities taking to the field for Soccer Aid include singer Olly Murs, television presenter Paddy McGuinness, comedian Lee Mack, rapper Aitch and actor Martin Compston.

Former footballers Wayne Rooney, Jamie Carragher, Roberto Carlos and Clarence Seedorf will also be playing in the match between the England and World XIs.

