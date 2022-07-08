All of the best celebrity looks from Wimbledon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

All eyes have been on the tennis, as Wimbledon marked a triumphant return to full crowds.

And yet we’ve also been keeping a close look at the stands, which were typically full of celebrities keen to show off their fanciest tennis-appropriate outfits…

Sienna Miller (James Manning/PA)

While the all-white dress code only applies to the tennis players, some celebrities have used it as inspiration for their courtside looks. Sienna Miller gave her signature Noughties Boho style a 2022 update, wearing a white lacy dress given an edge with a chunky black belt and snakeskin shoes.

Lashana Lynch (James Manning/PA)

Lashana Lynch also got in on the all-white action, while drawing upon another big trend of the season: crochet. Wearing Ralph Lauren, she paired her crocheted midi dress with a sharp tailored blazer and sporty trainers.

The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge (Aaron Chown/PA)

There are some famous faces you always know you’re going to see at Wimbledon, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge firmly fall into that category.

Kate is a well-known tennis fan – and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club – and she re-wore an Alessandra Rich tea dress for the occasion, in a bright blue with white polka dots.

David Beckham (Adam Davy/PA)

David Beckham is another celebrity who attends Wimbledon almost every year – normally with his mother, Sandra.

Beckham’s outfit was typically classy and fashion-forward this year: a perfectly tailored Ralph Lauren suit, with a double-breasted brown blazer, cream trousers and a striped shirt.

Gemma Chan (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Gemma Chan channelled sporty chic for her Wimbledon outfit, wearing a green checkerboard minidress from Louis Vuitton, paired with a handbag that had a bright yellow coin purse attached to look like a tennis ball.

The brand’s website says the green colour of the dress “nods to the manicured tennis courts of Wimbledon” – making it a no-brainer for the occasion.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw (James Manning/PA)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw made a strong case for trousers at Wimbledon, wearing a chic and breezy navy two-piece.

Rose Ayling-Ellis (Aaron Chown/PA)

Rose Ayling-Ellis enjoyed a day in the royal box with her mother, wearing a pastel floral minidress from RIXO with a white blazer over the top.

Mary Berry (Aaron Chown/PA)

Florals proved a powerful draw for many at Wimbledon, with Mary Berry wearing a classic white dress, amped up with hot pink accessories.

Katherine Jenkins and husband Andrew Levitas (Aaron Chown/PA)

Like the Duchess of Cambridge, Katherine Jenkins went down the tea dress route – wearing a blue LK Bennett dress in a cornflower print, which the brand says is “inspired by the English countryside”.

Anna Wintour (Aaron Chown/PA)

Some celebs are such big tennis fans, they aren’t content with going to Wimbledon just once – and this year, Vogue editor Anna Wintour was one of those people. This look is peak Wintour, with a long embroidered coat and her signature shades.

Anna Wintour (John Walton/PA)

Wintour’s outfit for her second appearance was a bit more unexpected, with a brown leather jacket giving her look more of an edge – but the trusty big sunglasses remained.

Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley (Aaron Chown/PA)

Tom Daley brought a bit of sartorial sunshine to Wimbledon this year, watching the tennis with his husband Dustin Lance Black in a bright yellow suit paired with a pale pink tie.

Ashley Roberts (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ashley Roberts amped up the sex appeal for the tennis, wearing a silky beige minidress with an asymmetric cowl neckline and interesting cut-out.