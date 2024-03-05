Significant rise in ‘non-cigarette smoking’ – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Significant rise in ‘non-cigarette smoking’ – study

By Press Association
The proportion of people smoking cigars and other non-cigarette tobacco products has soared over the last decade, according to a new study (Alamy/PA)
The number of people smoking cigars and other non-cigarette tobacco products has soared over the last decade, a new study suggests.

Top cancer experts sounded the alarm after researchers found an almost five-fold increase in the proportion of people smoking cigars, cigarillos, pipes and shishas.

Cancer Research UK warned that all products containing tobacco are harmful and increase the risk of developing cancer.

Researchers from University College London (UCL) found that just 0.36% of the population were exclusive non-cigarette tobacco users in 2013, which rose to 1.68% in 2023.

This roughly equates to 151,200 people in 2013, rising to 772,800 last year, according to the study which has been published in the journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research.

This means that in 2022/23, around one in 10 smokers exclusively used non-cigarette tobacco, according to the study of almost 200,000 English adults.

Academics said that there was a “step level increase” in the use of these products at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cancer Research UK said that this could have occurred because of concerns about cigarette smoking worsening coronavirus symptoms, so people may have switched to products they believed to be less harmful.

Financial difficulties may have also caused people to switch from cigarettes to cheaper options, it added.

Meanwhile, experts suggested that people who smoked menthol cigarettes may have switched to other products following the ban of menthol cigarettes in May 2020.

The authors of the study said that the rise in non-cigarette tobacco smokers from 2020 onwards was “most pronounced among younger adults” compared to older ages.

“This pattern of results may reflect greater exploration of different products among younger adults,” they wrote.

“Over the same period when exclusive non-cigarette tobacco smoking increased, there was also a marked increase in vaping among adolescents and young adults, which may have prompted experimentation with other nicotine products.”

The Government has pledged to create the “first smoke-free generation” and will introduce legislation so children born on or after 1 January 2009 will never be legally sold tobacco.

The charity has called on ministers to ensure that its new age of sale legislation will include all tobacco products.

Dr Ian Walker, Cancer Research UK’s executive director of policy, said: “Tobacco kills one person every five minutes in the UK. Research like this shows that the issue of smoking isn’t just about cigarettes – all tobacco products are harmful and cause cancer, no matter what form they come in.

“That’s why it’s crucial that the Government’s age of sale legislation applies to all tobacco products.

“If implemented, this policy will be a vital step towards creating a smokefree UK, preventing future generations from ever becoming addicted to tobacco.”

Dr Sarah Jackson, lead author of the paper and principal research fellow at UCL’s Institute of Epidemiology and Heath, said: “This 10-year-long study captures the shift in trends of non-cigarette tobacco use and paints a concerning picture.

“Although rates of cigarette smoking have fallen, our data show there has been a sharp rise in use of other smoked tobacco products, particularly among young people.

“It’s vital that smoking cessation services are adequately funded and available across the UK, so that the around 772,800 people who use non-cigarette tobacco products, and the millions who use cigarettes, are given the support they need to quit.”

Deborah Arnott, chief executive of the charity Action on Smoking and Health (Ash), said: “The largest single non-cigarette product category is cigars, which include cigarillos, a type of cigarette wrapped in cigar leaf.

“They’re just like cigarettes to smoke, but because they’re classed as cigars they’re not subject to plain packaging, there’s no ban on menthol flavours and pack sizes smaller than 20 are legal.

“A pack of 10 cigarillos can be bought for half the price of a pack of cigarettes, making them more attractive to price-sensitive young people.

“Since 2016 when plain packs legislation came into force sales volumes for cigars have grown by 90% and the majority of that growth will be due to cigarillos. This is a serious loophole in the legislation which needs to be fixed and fixed now.”

The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.