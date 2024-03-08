Fertility unit’s licence suspended after ‘errors’ in freezing process

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fertility unit’s licence suspended after ‘errors’ in freezing process

By Press Association
The clinic admitted ‘errors’ in its freezing processes (Alamy/PA)
A fertility clinic which admitted that “errors” in its freezing processes had led to some embryos “either not surviving or being undetectable” has had its licence suspended.

Homerton Fertility Centre in east London said it had increased security and made staff “work in pairs” after three separate incidents in the last year within the unit.

The Telegraph reported that the centre had been reported to police over fears embryos were being destroyed.

The Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) said it had suspended the centre’s licence because of “significant concerns” about the clinic and a “potential risk to patients, gametes and embryos”.

The suspension means the unit will not be able to accept any new bookings for treatment but existing patients can still access its services.

The Metropolitan Police said officers went to the centre on Friday “after concerns were raised by the Homerton Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust”.

“There is no police investigation at this time,” they added.

In a letter apologising to patients, the chief executive of Homerton Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Louise Ashley, said the centre had “re-checked all competencies of staff within the unit”.

She added: “We have now had three separate incidents in the last year within the unit, which have highlighted errors in a small number of our freezing processes.

“Tragically this has, in some cases, resulted in a small number of embryos either not surviving or being undetectable.

“We have external clinical experts investigating these incidents and, whilst they have not been able to find any direct cause to explain this, we have made changes in the unit to prevent reoccurrence of such incidents.”

Ms Ashley said the HFEA had suspended the clinic’s licence until May 2024.

Peter Thompson, chief executive of the HFEA, said: “The HFEA has suspended Homerton Fertility Centre’s licence to operate with immediate effect, due to significant concerns about the clinic.

“The HFEA licence committee made this decision because of the potential risk to patients, gametes and embryos if the clinic’s licence is not suspended with immediate effect.

“We appreciate this may cause concern to patients who are undergoing treatment at the clinic, or have eggs, sperm and/or embryos stored there.

“We do not want to disrupt patients’ treatment if they have already started medication as part of a treatment cycle, so we have made provisions to allow them to complete their treatment if they wish to do so.”

The HFEA is the UK’s independent regulator of fertility treatment and research using human embryos.