Maserati Quattroporte owned by Sir Elton John goes up for auction

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A gorgeous dark green Maserati Quattroporte that was first owned by Sir Elton John is going up for auction.

The 2005 model is said to be in fantastic condition, only having covered about 28,000 miles in its lifetime, backed up by extensive main dealer and specialist service stamps.

Under the bonnet sits a 4.2-litre V8 engine, and Sir Elton ticked just about every option box when he ordered the car. It comes with extensive options, some of which will give off strong nostalgia, such as a DVD player and screen, input for gaming, two sets of headphones, a remote control and a six-CD autochanger.

(The Market)

Included in the sale is the official Maserati welcome letter addressed to ‘Mr John’, while the V5 certificate includes the singer’s name.

Tristan Judge, director of The Market, the classic car auctioneers hosting the sale, said: “Sir Elton is a national treasure and a global superstar, who has impeccable taste when it comes to buying cars.

“Indeed, the car is in excellent condition and has evidently been treated like a celebrity itself over the years.

(The Market)

“This is a very special opportunity for worlds to collide for enthusiasts of both music and collectible cars, grabbing themselves a genuine piece of memorabilia.

“The vehicle’s new owner will be able to enjoy the kind of luxury drive you can expect from a top of the range Italian beauty, as well as revel in the history this car has had in the hands of a music icon.”

The Market predicts the Maserati Quattroporte will sell for between £15,000 and £40,000. The sale will begin on Thursday, February 18, and end seven days later.