David Beckham gifts son Brooklyn electric Jaguar to celebrate wedding

David Beckham has presented his son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola with an electric Jaguar XK140 to commemorate their wedding in Palm Beach, Florida.

Built by Lunaz – a company that Beckham is an investor in – the electric XK140 was created by the firm’s 120 person-strong team at its headquarters in Silverstone.

David Beckham with Lunaz founder David Lorenz

Fully restored and based on an existing XK140, each Lunaz model benefits from uprated brakes, suspension and steering, while the dials and switches have the look and feel of originals but have been updated to relay key information such as remaining charge levels.

David Lorenz, founder and CEO of Lunaz, said: “In creating this beautiful, electrified Jaguar XK140, we are honoured to bridge the gap between David Beckham’s professional life, where he is an investor in Lunaz and his family life.

A bespoke plaque showing Brooklyn and Nicola’s names

“This remarkable car is the perfect gift to his son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law, Nicola on their wedding day. In every respect, this extraordinary electric classic car by Lunaz symbolises a bright, positive future.”

Each car costs £350,000 plus local taxes and waiting lists currently extend to January 2024. This particular 1954 XK140 has been finished in a light blue colour, with every Lunaz customer given the opportunity to name their own unique colour. However, the name for this particular shade will be kept confidential ‘at the client’s request’, according to Lunaz.

The Jaguar has been finished in an eye-catching blue colour

Brooklyn, 23, and US actress Peltz, 27, got married at a ceremony on April 9 held at her family home in Palm Beach, Florida. Guests attending the ceremony included Venus and Serena Williams and Eva Longoria.