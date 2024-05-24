Woman applying make-up among unsafe motorway drivers caught on camera by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman applying make-up among unsafe motorway drivers caught on camera by police

By Press Association
A woman filmed applying make up while driving (National Highways/PA)
A woman filmed applying make up while driving (National Highways/PA)

Unsafe motorway drivers caught on camera by police include a woman applying make-up and a man steering a van with his knees while eating fast food.

National Highways released footage of the “shocking” incidents, filmed by Warwickshire Police officers from the elevated position provided by its unmarked lorry cab.

This comes ahead of a “week of action” from June 3 targeting unsafe drivers on the M6, which runs from the Midlands to the Scottish border.

The woman applying make-up was filmed in morning traffic on the M40.

She is so focused on her mirror her car swerves and she does not respond when the HGV cab beeps its horn.

The van driver is filmed consuming a McDonald’s meal with no hands on the wheel.

He is seen eating fries with one hand, before picking up a drink with the other.

He then undertakes a lorry as he drivers past Corley Services on the M6 in Coventry.

A van driver driving without his hands on the wheel eating fast food on the M6 in Coventry
A van driver driving without his hands on the wheel eating fast food on the M6 in Coventry (National Highways/PA)

Another incident involved a woman driving on the M40 while scrolling through messages on a phone in her hand.

At one point she takes both hands off the wheel, and officers also spot her using a laptop.

These were among 63 offences detected in the latest part of National Highways’ Operation Tramline campaign.

A driver using her phone and looking at her laptop while travelling on the M40
A driver using her phone and looking at her laptop while travelling on the M40 (National Highways/PA)

National Highways head of national road user safety delivery Matt Staton said: “We know that the shocking examples identified by police in our unmarked cabs are carried out by a small minority and, thankfully, that most of the drivers on our roads are part of the law-abiding majority.

“However, those who continue to take risks such as using their mobile phone at the wheel or other things that mean that their hands are off the wheel are putting themselves and others in danger.

“The week of action aims to make all of our roads safer by raising awareness and encouraging motorists to think carefully about their driving.

“Meanwhile, thanks to our Tramline HGVs, police have been able to put a stop to incidents of driving which could have very easily resulted in serious harm on the road.”