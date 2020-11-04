John Lydon shouts ‘let me finish’ during clash with Susanna Reid on GMB

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sex Pistols star John Lydon clashed with Susanna Reid on ITV’s Good Morning Britain as he shouted “let me finish” and launched a passionate defence of Donald Trump.

The TV host was cut off by the musician, known as Johnny Rotten, when she challenged him about his statements about the US president.

Discussing how Mr Trump is not a career politician, he told the show: “How unusually, exceptionally wonderful is that for people like me, working class people?

He shouted at Susanna Reid (Ian West/PA)

“We’re bored with your intellectual left-wing ideas. We can’t take much more of you. You talk twaddle. Everything you do, you just miss the point, of who the general population are…”

When Reid said: “But what about his rudeness? What about his obnoxiousness?”, Lydon shouted into the camera: “No, let me finish.”

He added: “It does nothing for these people, nothing. This is why they now support him so loyally, because he’s the only hope.

“Now you can call him a narcissist , you can call him nasty, many different things, this fella, but he’s the only hope.”