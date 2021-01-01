Saturdays star Mollie King and cricketer Stuart Broad engaged

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Saturdays star Mollie King is engaged to cricketer Stuart Broad.

The singer, 33, shared a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram on Friday.

She told her 908,000 followers: “A thousand times yes! I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can’t wait to spend all my years with you @stuartbroad.”

England cricketer Broad, 34, shared the same photo and added: “The best way to start 2021.”

A number of their celebrity friends sent their congratulations, with King’s bandmate Vanessa White commenting with love heart emojis.

Soap star Gemma Atkinson wrote: “Ahhh Mollie how lovely!! Congratulations.”

Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown added: “Ohhhhh lovely lady!!!! I’m so happy for you!!!! Congratulations.”

Radio One DJ Clara Amfo joked she was partly responsible for their engagement, while a number of Broad’s fellow sports stars also shared messages.

The couple have dated since 2012 but were reported to have split briefly in 2018.

Broad was this year nominated for Sports Personality Of The Year but lost out to Formula 1 star Sir Lewis Hamilton.