Taylor Swift and Harry Styles in hunt for top spot in albums chart

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles are going head-to-head for this week’s number one album.

Swift is in the hunt for Friday’s top spot with her surprise December album, Evermore, while Styles is in contention with his 2019 effort Fine Line.

Evermore, Swift’s second surprise record of lockdown and her sixth UK number one album, leads the race.

Harry Styles’ 2019 album Fine Line has been boosted by the release of a music video featuring Phoebe Waller-Bridge (PA)

Fine Line, released in December 2019, is on course for a new peak position of number two after being boosted by the single Treat People With Kindness.

The song’s newly released music video features Fleabag star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Dua Lipa’s Grammy-nominated effort Future Nostalgia is at number three while Little Mix, now a three-piece following the departure of Jesy Nelson, are at four with Confetti.

Queen’s Greatest Hits album completes the top five, potentially its highest chart position since January 1982.

Following the death of influential hip-hop star MF Doom at the age of 49, his 2004 album Madvillainy could crack the top 40 for the first time. It sits at 30.