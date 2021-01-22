Rock band You Me At Six celebrate chart success

Something went wrong - please try again later.

You Me At Six have gone straight to number one with their album Suckapunch.

The rock band, from Weybridge in Surrey, dethroned last week’s chart-topper, Sir Barry Gibb’s Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers’ Songbook.

It is their second number one album, following 2014’s Cavalier Youth, and their sixth top 10 collection overall.

Celebrating the news, frontman Josh Franceschi said: “Thank you to our fans, you guys are incredible. Without you we wouldn’t be here after 15 years.

“Maybe most importantly, thank you to everyone who has caused us pain or wrote us off or said we were done. This is for you.

“We made this record for you, to remind you to put some respect on the name.”

Suckapunch, their seventh studio album, has been welcomed by critics as their strongest yet, and tackles a tumultuous few years for the band including Franceschi’s battle with mental health issues.

Some 85% of the album’s week one chart sales were physical copies, more than half of which were purchased from independent record shops, placing the album at the top of the week’s record store chart.

Olivia Rodrigo spends a second week at number one on the singles chart (OfficialCharts.com/PA)

Meanwhile, Eminem’s 2020 album Music To Be Murdered By rises 17 places to number three following the CD release of its B-side collection.

Punk duo Sleaford Mods debut at number four with Spare Ribs, while US boyband Why Don’t We score their first UK top 10 album with The Good Times And The Bad Ones at number five.

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik’s third solo album Nobody Is Listening fails to break the top 10, debuting at number 17.

On the singles chart, Olivia Rodrigo earns a second week at number one with Drivers License, with 117,000 chart sales, a figure three times higher than her closest rival.

Drivers License secured 13.7 million streams this week – the biggest figure for a number one single in two years, since Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings debuted at the top with 16.9 million streams in January 2019.