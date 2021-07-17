Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Jessie Ware announces arrival of third child

By Press Association
July 17, 2021, 1:18 pm
Jessie Ware (Jonathan Hordle/PA)
Jessie Ware has welcomed her third child with husband Sam Burrows.

The Brit Award nominated singer, 36, announced the arrival of the baby boy in a post to her 369,000 Instagram followers.

The Say You Love Me star said she had a home birth on Thursday evening and thanked the NHS staff who were on hand as well as her husband.

One picture posted to her account showed her and Burrows cradling their newborn, while another showed her in a birthing pool.

She wrote: “Our beautiful baby boy arrived safely at home on Thursday evening!

“Biggest thanks to the Lewisham Poppie Homebirth team, Sue, Flo & Lynn, lovely Mary from the labour ward at Lewisham Hospital, Aimee, Anna, dear Gowri @gentlebirthmethod and of course my @samburrowspt for the 5am sideways walks up a hill, the slow dances, the hardcore back rubs and the constant encouragement and confidence you had in me.

“It took a village of mighty women (and Sam) to get this little man here and I’m so so grateful.

“We are so very lucky to have the NHS and the special people that work there.”

Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview Party 2018 – London
Jessie Ware (Matt Crossick/PA)

Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm, Sam Smith and Lily Allen were among those sending their congratulations.

Chisholm wrote: “Wonderful news! congratulations! Yeahhhhhh!!”

Following the birth, Ware celebrated by eating a burger in bed, joking the meal was an “absolute touch”.

She and her personal trainer partner, who she married in 2014, are already parents to a daughter, born in 2016, and a son, born in 2019.

As well as enjoying a career in music, Ware hosts the hit food podcast Table Manners with her mother Lennie, with recent guests including Sir Paul McCartney, Emerald Fennell and St Vincent.

