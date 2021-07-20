Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Annie Mac named among Mercury Prize judges with shortlist set to be unveiled

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 12:04 am
DJ Annie Mac has been unveiled as one of the judges for the Mercury Prize ahead of the shortlist’s unveiling this week (Ian West/PA)
DJ Annie Mac and musician Jamie Cullum have been unveiled among the judges for the Mercury Prize ahead of the shortlist’s unveiling this week.

The 12 records in the running for the prestigious award, which recognises the best British album of the year, will be revealed at a launch hosted by BBC Music’s Huw Stephens on Thursday, organisers said.

The announcement will also be live at 11am on Mary Anne Hobbs’s BBC Radio 6 Music show.

Michael Kiwanuka is the most recent winner of the Mercury Prize (Ian West/PA)

As well as Mac and Cullum, the judges include songwriter Anna Calvi, broadcaster Danielle Perry, DJ Gemma Cairney, musician Hazel Wilde and singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka, who won the award last year.

David Wilkinson, Mercury Prize chairman, said: “It’s been another difficult and challenging year – and we’re grateful to all the artists and labels that have supported the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize by entering their albums.

“Many thanks also to the hardworking and dedicated judging team who have spent the last few months listening to the entries.

“Creatively this is shaping up to be an exceptional year for British music – with so many outstanding albums released over the past year.

“So choosing just 12 albums of the year will be a tough decision for the judging team.”

The ceremony will take place on September 9 at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith.

It will feature live performances from many of the shortlisted artists.

Albums by British artists with a UK release date between July 18 2020 and July 16 2021 are eligible for the prize.

