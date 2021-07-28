Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lily Allen celebrates sobriety milestone with message to fans

By Press Association
July 28, 2021, 3:58 pm
Lily Allen says going sober was her best decision (Jacob King/PA)
Lily Allen has celebrated two years sober, describing it as the “best thing” she has ever done.

The singer, 36, has spoken openly about her experience of addiction and wrote extensively about her use of drugs and alcohol in her 2018 autobiography My Thoughts Exactly.

The Smile and Not Fair hitmaker shared a series of photos of herself on Instagram and wrote: “2 Years Drug and Alcohol free today ! Getting clean is the BEST thing i ever did, and i’ve done a lot of cool shit.

“Come see me in the play i’ve been working on. @222aghoststory link in bio for tix !”

A screenshot from her phone suggested she had reached step 12 of her sobriety programme.

Allen is due to make her West End debut in supernatural thriller 2:22 – A Ghost Story at the Noel Coward Theatre this summer.

She will be joined on stage by EastEnders star Jake Wood, City Of Angels actor Hadley Fraser and Julia Chan of Silent House.

Models Adwoa Aboah and Daisy Lowe, presenter Stacey Dooley and fashion designer Kim Jones were among those who congratulated her on her sobriety milestone with posts on social media.

“Congratulations stunner face,” commented Aboah.

Charles Finch and Chanel pre-Bafta party
Lily Allen and with husband David Harbour (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Allen surprised fans when she tied the knot with Stranger Things and Black Widow actor David Harbour, 46, in a private ceremony in Las Vegas in September 2020.

The pair are thought to have been in a relationship since summer 2019.

Allen was previously married to builder Sam Cooper, the father of her two daughters.

